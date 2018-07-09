A couple standing by a home for sale with a real estate agent.

The Motley Fool

If you want to become a homeowner, you don't need to earn six figures. But you may need to live in the right place.

Using the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability and Housing Affordability index from the second quarter of 2018, CNBC Make It identified 15 cities where the qualifying income to purchase a home with a 10 or 20 percent down payment is an annual salary of $40,000 or less.

The data assumes a 4.7 percent mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25 percent of a resident's income.

While buyers may still need to pay down debt, save up cash and qualify for a mortgage, the bottom line is that buying a home on a middle-class salary is still possible — in some places.

Below, check out 15 cities where you can become a homeowner while earning $40,000 a year or less.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Abilene, Texas

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $37,827

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $33,624

Median home price: $167,200

Bloomington, Illinois

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $35,723

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $31,754

Median home price: $157,900

Buffalo, New York

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $33,732

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $29,984

Median home price: $149,100

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $36,922

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $32,820

Median home price: $163,200

Charleston, West Virginia

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $32,035

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $28,476

Median home price: $141,600

Thinkstock

Cleveland, Ohio

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $34,660

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $30,809

Median home price: $153,200

El Paso, Texas

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $35,271

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $31,352

Median home price: $155,900

Erie, Pennsylvania

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $27,533

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $24,474

Median home price: $121,700

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $32,805

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $29,160

Median home price: $145,000

Lexington, Kentucky

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $39,524

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $35,132

Median home price: $174,700

Montgomery, Alabama

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $32,963

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $29,300

Median home price: $145,700

Thinkstock

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $37,216

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $33,081

Median home price: $164,500

Rochester, New York

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $34,366

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $30,547

Median home price: $151,900

Springfield, Illinois

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $31,266

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $27,792

Median home price: $138,200

Thinkstock

Topeka, Kansas

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $31,515

Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $28,013

Median home price: $139,300

