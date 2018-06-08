Hot hotel deals in Europe
HotelTonight, the app that specializes in late-notice hotel discounts, has uncovered bargain rates in August in some of Europe's most desirable destinations. Pictured: The H10 Puerta de Alcala in Madrid (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $105 in mid-August.
The Provocateur in Berlin (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $105 in mid-August.
Hotel the YARD in Berlin (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $120 in mid-August.
Brown's Boutique Hotel in Lisbon (HotelTonight category: Charming) showed rates as low as $131 in mid-August.
The Barcelo Torre de Madrid (HotelTonight category: Luxe) showed rates as low as $140 in mid-August.
The Boutique Hotel H10 Duque de Loule in Lisbon (HotelTonight category: Charming) showed rates as low as $167 in mid-August.
The Grand Hotel Cavour in Florence (HotelTonight category: Solid) showed rates as low as $175 in mid-August.
The H10 Madison in Barcelona (HotelTonight category: Luxe) showed rates as low as $176 in mid-August.
The M House in Mallorca (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $195 in mid-August.
The Lonja Suites in Mallorca (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $200 in mid-August.
The Bonham in Edinburgh (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $210 in mid-August.
The Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $220 in mid-August.
The Boundary Hotel in London (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $228 in mid-August.
The Piazza di Spagna 9 in Rome (HotelTonight category: Hip) showed rates as low as $230 in mid-August.
The Baglioni Hotel Regina in Rome (HotelTonight category: Luxe) showed rates as low as $280 in mid-August.
The Castille Paris (HotelTonight category: Luxe) showed rates as low as $300 in mid-August.

Travel has been booming this summer, but some popular cities are in the unusual position of having low hotel prices in the middle of prime vacation season. HotelTonight, the app that specializes in late-notice hotel discounts, has uncovered bargain rates in August in some of Europe's most desirable destinations. 

In a city-by-city breakdown, you'll find average daily rates well below $200 a night in top cities, and in Paris closer to $100:   

London: $130
Dublin: $161
Edinburgh: $233
Barcelona: $136
Lisbon: $153
Rome: $132
Berlin: $103
Stockholm: $143
Florence: $123
Madrid: $81
Mallorca: v$185
Paris: $112
HotelTonight also has specific hotel recommendations in top European cities. See some of the stylish places you could stay this month for much less than you'd expect in the slideshow above. 

J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests
Home2 Suites by Hilton earned the highest score among extended stay hotels in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Home2Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco.
Home2 Suites by Hilton earned the highest score among extended stay hotels in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston Stafford.
Staybridge Suites by InterContinental Hotels Group earn the highest score among upper extended stay brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Staybridge Suites Seattle Fremont.
This is the Staybridge Suites New York Times Square. Staybridge Suites earned the highest marks among upper extended stay hotel brands in the new J.D. Power guest satisfaction study.
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham earned the highest score among economy brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Microtel Inn and Suites Penn Yan Finger Lakes Region in New York.
This is the Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport. Microtel is the highest-scoring economy band in J.D. Power's annual survey.
For the fourth consecutive year, Wingate by Wyndham is the highest-scoring midscale brand in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Wingate by Wyndham Fargo.
Wingate by Wyndham is the highest-scoring midscale brand in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Wingate by Wyndham Fargo.
Drury Hotels has earned the upper midscale title in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index for the 13th straight year. This is the property in Orlando.
Drury Hotels has earned the upper midscale title in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index for the 13th straight year. This is the property in Orlando.
Hilton Garden inn scored highest among upscale brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau in Wisconsin.
Hilton Garden inn scored highest among upscale brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau in Wisconsin. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Boulder.
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel.
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Saint George Hotel in Toronto.
For the fourth consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton is the highest-scoring luxury hotel in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Florida.
For the fourth consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton is the highest-scoring luxury hotel in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage in California.
