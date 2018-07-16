A small island of lava formed near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

A small "island of lava" has popped up near Kilauea in Hawaii, as U.S. authorities continue to monitor activity at the volcano.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a field crew noticed lava oozing from this island was similar to lava near Hawaii's coastline.

The island is estimated to sit a few meters offshores, and is as wide as 30 feet in diameter.

USGS believes the island most likely formed from lava flow at fissure eight — one of 24 fissures spotted at the volcano. It might have also formed as a submarine tumulus, created when the upward pressure of slow-moving molten lava swells or pushes the overlying crust upward.

Lava from Kilauea has been spewing for more than a month, forcing evacuations. Last month, USGS said the lava was transforming into a fast-flowing river capable of covering roughly 200 yards per hour.

