KABUL, Afghanistan – NATO says an American has been killed in eastern Afghanistan while serving in the multinational mission the military alliance is leading.

NATO said in a statement that a second U.S. service member was in stable condition after being wounded during Monday’s attack.

U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, who assumed command of NATO’s Resolute Support operation on Sunday, said the American who died had volunteered for duty in Afghanistan to protect his country.

He was the sixth U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan so far this year.

Miller called his death “a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him.”

The commander added, “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

