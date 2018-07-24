A 3-year-old boy was left with severe burns after police say he was a victim of a "deliberate" and isolated attack inside a British home goods store.

A type of acid was poured or sprayed onto the toddler's face and arm inside a Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday. West Mercia Police arrested five men, ages 41 to 22, in connection with the attack, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the incident and the substance that burned the boy, who was rushed to a hospital.

"This has been a shocking incident which we know has caused a great deal of concern in our community ... we are absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of this incident," West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said in the statement.

More: Acid attacks growing more common across Europe

More: German green energy executive injured in acid attack

More: France acid attack victims: Pray for mentally ill assailant

More: American women attacked with acid

Travis said his officers are searching tirelessly for answers in the case, reporting some officers "working 24 hours without rest."

The boy has been released from the hospital, but police say they are unsure of long-term implications of his injuries.

Last year, European authorities voiced concern about acid becoming a “weapon of choice” following several high-profile cases.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com