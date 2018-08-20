Afghan officials say government forces have freed 149 people – including women and children – who were abducted by the Taliban just hours earlier in the province of Kunduz.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says the insurgents still hold 21 others hostage following their ambush of a convoy of buses traveling in the Khan Abad district on Monday.

Rahimi says the rescue operation conducted by the security forces has so far killed at least seven Taliban fighters.

Esmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, also confirms the rescue of the hostages and says the operation continues.

