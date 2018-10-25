President Donald Trump

Ty Wright

A day after police intercepted suspicious packages aimed at his political rivals, President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the media for contributing to tensions that threaten to turn deadly.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description."

While CNN was one of the recipients of a suspicious device, Trump said that "the Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

It was a change in tone for Trump, who struck a more conciliatory tone Wednesday after news that authorities had intercepted pipe bombs marked for former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and other Trump foes – though, even then, he still put some of the blame on the media.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

"No nation can succeed that tolerates violence," Trump said during a political rally in Wisconsin, echoing comments he made earlier in the day at the White House.

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories," Trump said. "They've got to stop."

At one point in the Wisconsin speech, Trump said: "Do you see how nice I am behaving tonight?”

Democratic congressional leaders, meanwhile, said Trump's words "ring hollow" in the wake of his harsh comments on the campaign trail.

"Time and time again, the president has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Their indictment included "expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people."

CNN President Jeff Zucker, whose network has often been attacked by Trump as "fake news," said the president and his aides don't seem to understand that their harsh words can have ill effects.

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," Zucker said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com