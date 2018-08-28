April's #avgeek photo gallery
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.

JetBlue Airways isn't the only carrier boosting baggage fees.

Canadian carriers WestJet Airlines and Air Canada this month have hiked baggage fees on their cheapest tickets.

WestJet increased the fee for a first checked bag to $30 Canadian dollars (about $23 U.S.) from $25 (about $19.30 U.S.) and and a second checked bag to $50 Canadian dollars (about $38.64 U.S.) from $35 (about $27.05 U.S.).

TODAY IN THE SKYAir Canada: Lie-flat seats coming to key U.S.-Canada routes

WestJet's higher fees apply to bookings made on or after Aug. 24 for travel on or after Oct. 1 within Canada. For transborder and international destinations, the higher fees apply to bookings made on or after Tuesday (Aug. 28)  for travel Oct. 1 and beyond.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the airline is not responding to JetBlue,  noting that the carrier had previously said it was looking at offsetting costs and increasing bag fees. Still, the carrier did not have any notice on its website about increased fees on flights outside Canada until Tuesday, a day after JetBlue unveiled its higher fees. 

TODAY IN THE SKYNew-look Air Canada woos Americans (story continues below)

Air Canada unveils new paint scheme for its planes
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."

"Changing our bag fees will help offset higher costs in today’s challenging and competitive market, while allowing us to continue to offer competitive pricing for our guests,'' she said via e-mail.

Air Canada's new fees apply to tickets purchased on or after Aug. 21 for travel Oct. 5 and beyond.

The airline's baggage fees vary by route and type of ticket.

On flights between Canada and the United States, the first checked bag will now be $31.50 to $34.50 Canadian dollars for basic and standard fares, up from $26.25-$28.75.

The second checked bag on those flights will be $52.50 to $57.50 Canadian dollars, up from $36.75 to $40.25

The new bag fees apply to travelers flying on those airlines' lowest fare types. Certain more-expensive fare types include checked luggage options.  

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

March's #avgeek photo gallery
A rouge Boeing 767 leaves the warm climate Las Vegas, bound for Toronto, on February 15, 2016.
As early morning rays of sun pierce the sky a Boeing 767 lands at New York's JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
Painted in the latest scheme, an Alitalia Airbus A330 lands at New York JFK airport on January 16, 2016.
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off for Tokyo from New York JFK on January 17, 2016.
In honor of Leap Day, engine maker CFM's new LEAP powerplant makes an appearance on Boeing's 737 MAX, seen on January 29, 2016 in Seattle, Wash.
Boeing's new 737 MAX jet lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash following a test flight on February 6, 2016.
A DHL Boeing 767-200 freighter leaves Seattle under cloudy skies in early February, 2016.
An F-18 fighter jet taxies to a parking stand after landing at Seattle's Boeing Field on February 6, 2016.
Boeing's new KC-46 aeriel refueling tanker returns from a test flight in February of 2016.
Boeing's new KC-46 aeriel refueling tanker returns from a test flight in February of 2016.
With its unusual wingtip fuel tanks and easily visible swooping red stripe, one of Boeing's T33 chase planes rockets out of Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on February 6, 2016 for a test flight.
An allegiant MD80 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field well after dark in February of 2016 on a sports charter.
The picturesque mountains in northern Nevada make for great window watching on board a Southwest Airlines flight on February 14, 2016.
Sean Drake greets girfriend Samantha Hoch, bouquet of roses in hand, in the lobby of Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.
The unmistakable Las Vegas skyline makes for a unique departure view on board a Southwest Airlines flight in February of 2016.
Suburban cul-de-sacs outside Reno, Nevada create interesting symmetry, seen on February 14, 2016.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe International Airport on February 14, 2016.
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-400 departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under ominous skies on February 28, 2016.
A Virgin American Airbus A319 takes off from Las Vegas on February 15, 2016.
A Kenmore Air seaplane lands on Seattle's Lake Union on February 20, 2016.
Alaska Airlines' new livery makes an appearance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 28, 2016.
A Kenmore Air seaplane soars over Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood on February 20, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands under a faint rainbow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 28, 2016.
A Virgin American Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 737 makes an awkward landing on a windy day at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport under on February 28, 2016.

IN PICTURES: A look at Air Canada's fleet (2016 livery)

A look at Air Canada's fleet (2016 livery)
An Air Canada Boeing 767-300 lands at London Heathrow in September 2013.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier CRJ-700 rests at the gate at George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
An Air Canada Embraer E190 lands after dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Dash 8 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport in October 2015.
An Air Canada Airbus A321 taxies at Vancouver International Airport in October 2015.
An Air Canada Airbus A319 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 777-200 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Airbus A330 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Airbus A320 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
636591530919066929-2018-USAT-April-13.jpg
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com