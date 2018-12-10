An Air India aircraft was damaged after hitting an airport wall during takeoff on a flight from Trichy to Dubai on Friday, according to the BBC and CNN.

The Boeing 737 aircraft (Flight IX 611), which was carrying 130 passengers and six crew members, landed safely after being diverted to Mumbai.

Photos posted on social media showed the plane with a shredded underbelly.

And the wall appeared to have taken a beating too.

Air India told the news sites that the two pilots have been grounded, pending investigation, but they have more than 6,500 hours of flying experience between them.

No injuries to passengers or crew members were reported. Details on the extent of the damage to the aircraft is unclear.

USA TODAY has reached out to Air India for comment.

