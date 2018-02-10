EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the way for passenger service at an airport in Everett, Washington.

The Daily Herald of Everett reports the draft revised environmental assessment released by the FAA on Saturday found no significant issues that need to be addressed, though there are still a few steps that must completed before three airlines can begin using the new terminal at Paine Field.

Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have proposed making a combined 24 flights per day to cities around the west from the Snohomish County-owned airport. That schedule would put the airport near capacity based on the number of gates it is expected to have.

The public has until Nov. 2 to comment on the draft report, which is posted on the Paine Field website. After public comment, the FAA will issue a written decision ratifying the report's findings or requiring more scrutiny.

