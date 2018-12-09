STUART, Fla. – Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum leads his Republican rival Ron DeSantis by 4 percentage points, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll released Wednesday.

Gillum leads DeSantis 47 percent to 43 percent and is ahead in all major media markets except Jacksonville, the poll shows.

Among respondents, 2 percent favor someone else and 8 percent are still undecided.

The Florida gubernatorial race will be one of the Nov. 6 elections.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee and a progressive, last month emerged as the upset winner in the state's primary out of a crowded Democratic field.

Ron DeSantis, a three-term congressman and a close ally of President Donald Trump, is a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative rebels known for taking on their party’s leadership. On Monday, DeSantis resigned his congressional seat to campaign full time in the gubernatorial race.

Florida is a presidential swing state that voted twice for Barack Obama but gave Trump a narrow victory in 2016.

Should he beat DeSantis in November, Gillum would become the first black governor of Florida.

The Chamber of Commerce survey released Wednesday is the organization's first statewide poll since the Aug. 28 primary election.

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis

Provided by Republican Executive Committee of IRC/For Luminaries

The poll has a 4.4 percent margin of error. Pollsters interviewed 514 likely voters from Sept. 6-9, immediately after lieutenant governors were chosen.

The poll also shows 48 percent believe Florida is headed in the right direction, compared to 37 percent who believe otherwise.

“This is an interesting poll because most voters have learned a little about Ron DeSantis, yet most voters don’t know Andrew Gillum because he is a surprise winner," said Marian Johnson, the chamber's senior vice president of political strategy.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com