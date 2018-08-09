Apple has removed the app for Infowars, the conspiracy website founded by Alex Jones, for violating App Store guidelines, according to published reports.

According to The New York Times, Apple removed the app for violating guidelines that don't allow apps to provide content considered "offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust or in exceptionally poor taste."

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. Details of the ban were first reported by Buzzfeed.

The removal of Infowars from the App Store follows Twitter's announcement Thursday that it had permanently suspended Jones and his site from the platform "based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations."

According to a Google cache of his since-deleted Twitter account, Jones had about 896,000 followers, while Infowars had over 430,000.

Prior to the permanent suspension, Twitter faced scrutiny over its decision to keep Jones and Infowars on their platform after companies including Spotify, Facebook and YouTube all banned him from their services.

"We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last month. "We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does."

Last month, Apple removed all episodes of his show and four other Infowars-related podcasts from iTunes and its Podcast app.

