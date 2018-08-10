Jef Schobert of Stevens Point carves details into the greenhouse he is making out out of snow at McGlachin Park in Stevens Point, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2015. Schobert also creates snow sculptures in front of his house on Clark Street.

Megan McCormick/Stevens Point Journal Media

Jef Schobert, a disabled veteran, father and artist, is used to creating elaborate snow sculptures for the community to admire.

Schobert developed his reputation by constantly creating and recreating all manner of snow sculptures in his front yard. It's a high-traffic street, a few blocks from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus. The more he did it, the more attention he grabbed.

He enjoys the attention, and snow sculpting, the way he does it, is almost a performance art. People are always wondering what he'll come up with next, Schobert said. He posts his work on a Facebook page he calls "Snow Art Zone."

But the sculpting also is an external expression of an inner drive to create.

"I look at it (a mound of snow), and think, what could I make out of it?" Schobert said. "That's what I like the most."

