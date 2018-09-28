WASHINGTON – As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared on Friday to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, more than a dozen clergy gathered at the Senate Hart Office Building to express their opposition to the controversial pick.

Speaking to a small crowd gathered on Capitol Hill, the group specifically expressed support for Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who alleged to the same committee on Thursday that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Religious leaders of all faiths spoke to a crowd about sexual violence, truth and morality. One held a sign that read, “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

More: Senate panel to vote on Brett Kavanaugh after assault testimony

More: Donald Trump tells aides he likes Brett Kavanaugh's aggressive tone

“If you are one of those women, we believe you. God loves you and we will stand with you until this injustice is over,” said Amber Neuroth, a pastor from Alexandria, Virginia.

A women's march was also planned to coincide with the expected vote of the Judiciary committee.

As the vote approached, protesters made their way to the Dirksen Senate Office building, where Judiciary Committee senators were scheduled to meet. Protesters shouted words of support to Democratic senators as they made their way inside and urged Republican senators to change their minds.

“You have a daughter! Do the right thing!” one demonstrator shouted at Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. stopped to speak to the protesters.

"I truly appreciate all of you being here,” he said. “It means a lot and inspires us.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com