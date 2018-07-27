WASHINGTON – The California attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels said he now represents three more women who were allegedly paid hush money before the election to silence them about affairs with Donald Trump.

Attorney Michael Avenatti declined to identify the women or how much they were allegedly paid, but he claimed that the money was transferred to his clients in 2015 and 2016, while Trump was a candidate.

The three unidentified women described by Avenatti are in addition to Daniels, who claims she was paid $130,000 for her silence about a prior affair with Trump.

Trump has denied the Daniels relationship, but he has since acknowledged reimbursing former personal attorney Michael Cohen for the payment to Daniels.

Avenatti's disclosure also comes following the release earlier this week of an audio recording in which Trump and Cohen appear to be discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The recording, which took place two months before the 2016 election, was first provided to CNN by Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis.

While Avenatti did not elaborate on the alleged deals reached with his new clients in a brief interview with USA TODAY, he said that one of the payments was allegedly routed through tabloid media company American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer. The other two, he said, came from "Trump through Cohen."

He declined to comment on what evidence existed to support the payments and how they were routed.

Davis declined to comment Friday.

AMI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

