Some of the worst flooding in decades has devastated portions of southwestern Japan, leaving at least 150 people dead and dozens missing.

The number killed is the highest from a flood there in over 30 years, the BBC said, and 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Up to 30 inches of rain fell in some spots, leading to the disastrous flooding and mudslides.

As many residents returned to their flooded homes to begin the cleanup, officials said at least 50 people remain unaccounted for, many of which were in the Hiroshima area, which was slammed by floods and mudslides, weather.com reported.

Rescuers combed through mud-covered hillsides and along riverbanks Tuesday searching for the missing. Thousands of homes were still without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas.

Parts of southwestern Japan had as much as 3 inches per hour of rain, the highest in decades, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“We’ve never experienced this kind of rain before,” a weather official told the BBC.

The before-and-after images below show some of the destruction.

Flooding at the Yasuura rail station in Japan on July 10.

