The best gas station coffee in every state (2018)
01 / 51
GasBuddy has revealed which gas station brands have the highest-rated coffee in each state, making them the best bet when you need a caffeine fix. In Alabama, it's Mapco.
02 / 51
Alaska: Holiday.
03 / 51
Arizona: QuikTrip.
04 / 51
Arkansas: Kum & Go.
05 / 51
California: 7-Eleven.
06 / 51
Colorado: Kum & Go.
07 / 51
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
08 / 51
Delaware: Wawa
09 / 51
Florida: Wawa
10 / 51
Georgia: QuikTrip
11 / 51
Hawaii: Texaco
12 / 51
Idaho: Maverick
13 / 51
Illinois: Kelley's Market
14 / 51
Indiana: Pilot
15 / 51
Iowa: Kwik Trip
16 / 51
Kansas: QuikTrip
17 / 51
Kentucky: Pilot
18 / 51
Louisiana: RaceTrac
19 / 51
Maine: Irving
20 / 51
Maryland: Wawa
21 / 51
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
22 / 51
Michigan: Holiday
23 / 51
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
24 / 51
Mississippi: Circle K
25 / 51
Missouri: QuikTrip
26 / 51
Montana: Holiday
27 / 51
Nebraska: Kum & Go
28 / 51
Nevada: Maverik
29 / 51
New Hampshire: Cumberland Farms
30 / 51
New Jersey: Wawa
31 / 51
New Mexico: Chevron
32 / 51
New York: Cumberland Farms
33 / 51
North Carolina: QuikTrip
34 / 51
North Dakota: Casey's General Store
35 / 51
Ohio: Sheetz
36 / 51
Oklahoma : QuikTrip
37 / 51
Oregon: Sinclair
38 / 51
Pennsylvania : Wawa
39 / 51
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
40 / 51
South Carolina: QuikTrip
41 / 51
South Dakota: Shell
42 / 51
Tennessee: Weigel's
43 / 51
Texas: Buc-ee's
44 / 51
Utah: Maverik
45 / 51
Vermont: Cumberland Farms
46 / 51
Virginia: Wawa
47 / 51
Washington: Mobil
48 / 51
Washington, D.C.: Exxon
49 / 51
West Virginia: Sheetz
50 / 51
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
51 / 51
Wyoming: Maverik

You don't have to make a separate coffee run when you stop for gas. That's the conclusion of GasBuddy's new rankings of the best gas stations for coffee.  

The app, best known for crowd-sourced fuel prices, also collects reviews for the facilities. GasBuddy analyzed three million coffee ratings covering more than 150,000 retail locations where gasoline is sold, and found that 75 percent of them were favorable.

“Over the years, gas station c-stores have increased their coffee quality to a level where they now compete with coffee shops. Their offer is also more affordable, drawing in tens of millions of consumers a day,” said Gasbuddy analyst Frank Beard.

The brand with the highest ratings overall was Texas-based Buc-ee's (which also scored well in GasBuddy's rankings of cleanest gas-station restrooms) . The brands with the widest footprint for good coffee ratings are Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, which was tops in seven states; and a tie between Pennsylvania-based Wawa and Massachusetts-based Cumberland Farms, with six states each.

The states with the highest-rated gas station coffee across all brands are Texas, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Wisconsin and Florida. 

Just in time for National Coffee Day on Sept 29, find the best options for gas-station coffee in your state, or wherever your next road trip may take you, in the slideshow above. 

The cleanest gas station restroom in every state (2018)
01 / 50
GasBuddy, which tracks petrol prices across the country, also takes reviews of gas station facilities, and produces an annual list of which brands rate the highest for cleanliness. In Alabama, it's MAPCO.
02 / 50
Alaska: Tesoro
03 / 50
Arizona: QuikTrip
04 / 50
Arkansas: Kum & Go
05 / 50
California: Quik Stop
06 / 50
Colorado: Kum & Go
07 / 50
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
08 / 50
Delaware: Wawa
09 / 50
Florida: Wawa
10 / 50
Georgia: QuikTrip
11 / 50
Hawaii: Shell
12 / 50
Idaho: Chevron
13 / 50
Illinois: Kelley's Market
14 / 50
Indiana: Casey's General Store
15 / 50
Iowa: Cenex
16 / 50
Kansas: QuikTrip
17 / 50
Kentucky: Pilot
18 / 50
Louisiana: RaceTrac
19 / 50
Maine: Irving
20 / 50
Maryland: Wawa
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
22 / 50
Michigan: Holiday
23 / 50
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
24 / 50
Mississippi: Marathon
25 / 50
Missouri: QuikTrip
26 / 50
Montana: Cenex
27 / 50
Nebraska: Kum & Go
28 / 50
Nevada: Maverik
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Irving
30 / 50
New Jersey: Wawa
31 / 50
New Mexico: Chevron
32 / 50
New York: 7-Eleven
33 / 50
North Carolina: QuikTrip
34 / 50
North Dakota: Casey's General Store
35 / 50
Ohio: Sheetz
36 / 50
Oklahoma : QuikTrip
37 / 50
Oregon: Chevron
38 / 50
Pennsylvania : Wawa
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
40 / 50
South Carolina: QuikTrip
41 / 50
South Dakota: Sinclair
42 / 50
Tennessee: Weigel's
43 / 50
Texas: Buc-ee's
44 / 50
Utah: Maverik
45 / 50
Vermont: Mobil
46 / 50
Virginia: Wawa
47 / 50
Washington: Mobil
48 / 50
West Virginia: Sheetz
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
50 / 50
Wyoming: Maverik
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com