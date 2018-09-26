Actor, comedian and vocalist Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night when he joined The SteelDrivers.

Murray joined the 2016 Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band onstage along side country folk singer-songwriter John Prine, the Opry posted on social media.

.@SteelDrivers AND @JohnPrineMusic AND Bill Murray?! This is one #OpryMoment you just HAD to be there for. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PUYHDgZqLQ — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 26, 2018

Country music newcomer Tyler Rich also performed at the famous Nashville, Tennessee, venue Tuesday.

"It was both mine AND Bill Murray’s #opry debut tonight," Rich posted on Twitter.

It was both mine AND Bill Murray’s #opry debut tonight 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fFdMBynoZ6 — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) September 26, 2018

"Just had a cool moment Grand Ole Opry with The SteelDrivers," Jules Sullivan Wortman posted on Facebook. "A first at the @opry as John Prine and Bill Murray joined them on stage."

Earlier in the week, Murray also surprised several fans at the Nashville International Airport.

"So this kind gentleman helped us with our car door at the Nashville airport and after we got in, I said, “He looks like Bill Murray,” Karen Swallow Prior of Virginia posted on Instagram. "And my friend said, “That IS Bill Murray!” So we got out of the car and asked if we could take a picture. Once again, he was a gentleman."

So just where will Murray pop up next?

