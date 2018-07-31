Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, Schnectady County, released a photo Sunday, July 29, 2018 of his with a Saratoga County boy whose lemonade stand was shut down by a women who identified herself as a state Department of Health employee.

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday sought to squeeze out a remedy to the statewide flap over the state Health Department shuttering a boy's lemonade stand because it didn't have a permit.

Cuomo waded into the controversy after being asked about it by reporters. He said he would look into it.

Soon after, he issued a statement saying he would direct the Health Department to find a resolution.

And if a permit is needed, he would pay for it himself. It is $30 a year for a temporary food service establishment permit.

"I will personally pay for any necessary fees," Cuomo, who is seeking re-election, said.

"We support Brendan's entrepreneurial spirit and wish him the best of luck."

Cuomo's intervention comes after Brendan Mulvaney, 7, and his family in Ballston Spa said they were told to shut down their lemonade stand last weekend outside the county fair near their home.

They told reporters an unidentified health inspector told them they needed a permit to operate the stand.

Initially on Sunday, the Health Department apologized to the family and said it would investigate the matter.

By Monday afternoon, however, the agency said the inspector found the lemonade stand was more elaborate than a kid merely selling lemonade from a folding table in his lawn.

It said it received complaints from four vendors at the fair, saying they were selling lemonade and other products without a permit as they also charged to park cars on their lawn for the fair.

The family, however, disputed the Health Department's characterization, saying Brendan was simply raising money to go to Disney World.

A photo of the stand showed they were selling lemonade for 75 cents; and water and snow cones for a $1 each.

Sean Mulvaney, the boy's father, wrote Tuesday afternoon on Facebook that he was pleased with the outcome: They will not need a permit for their next lemonade sale next month.

"Stand for lemonade," he wrote.

"Proud to say I do not need a permit within our own village. On August 19, Brendan Mulvaney will be opening back up from 10 am to 4 pm. We are raising money to help out a local family."

