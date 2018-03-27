Burt Reynolds starred as Paul "Wrecking" Crewe in 1974's classic The Longest Yard, leading his inmate team against the guards in a brutal prison football game.

And that's the only version of the movie he cares to watch.

Reynolds says he never saw the 2005 The Longest Yard re-make starring Adam Sandler as Crewe — even though Reynolds himself starred in that version as Coach Nate Scarborough alongside Chris Rock, Nelly and even football star Michael Irvin.

Reynolds, now 82 and appearing in The Last Movie Star (now theaters in New York and Los Angeles, video on demand and DirecTV ) says simply of the 2005 version, "I didn't see. I didn't want to see it."

Burt Reynolds and Adam Sandler in a scene from 2005's "The Longest Yard."

Critics commented that the Happy Gilmore star Sandler was miscast as a former pro quarterback whose life spirals into prison. Reynolds, who still wears the gold ring for being a college football standout at Florida State University, says Sandler was a "very good athlete."

He remembers taking a meeting with Sandler's "minions" to discuss the remake.

"(There were) like seven people in an office. And they were all talking about how they were going to make the best picture of The Longest Yard," says Reynolds. "And I said, 'Well I hope you make a good one. But I don’t think you’re going to make a better one.' "

Reynolds makes it clear he went for a paycheck part.

The life of Burt Reynolds

"I said, 'Well, good luck. And how many days am I working? Three days?' I said, 'OK. And how much money is it? OK, this is good.' "

Reynolds says he relied on real inmate help when he shot the original in Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. It's a classic Reynolds tale highlighted in the video above.

Burt Reynolds stars in "The Last Movie Star."

"I always make it a point to find out who is the toughest guy in the prison. And they tell me. And then I give him Baby Ruths and things like that. Anything he wants. And we got along swell. His name was Ringo. I’ll never forget," Reynolds says.

And Ringo didn't forget, either.

Years later, Reynolds was working on a film in Nashville, when he was told: "Mr. Reynolds there’s a guy out here. Says he knows you."

That guy was Ringo.

"And so he came in. I said, 'Ringo what happened? Did you have good behavior or something?' 'Actually I escaped.' And I said, 'Are they chasing you now?' And he said, 'Oh yeah! I was wondering if I can get a couple of bucks from you.' "

Burt Reynolds in a scene from 1974's 'The Longest Yard."

