Reyes Castellanos, 58, has gallstones and no health insurance, because he's labeled an independent contractor instead of an employee. Near-constant pain causes him to wince repeatedly. Money is tight and it's not getting any better.

The California Legislature passed a bill that would hold retail companies jointly responsible for labor violations at their port trucking providers, marking a drastic shift in the relationship between the nation’s most powerful brands and those who deliver their goods in the Los Angeles harbor.

Democratic state Sen. Ricardo Lara’s bill, the first of its kind to try to spread financial liability up the supply chain, follows the USA TODAY investigative series “Rigged,” which published last year. The series chronicled rampant labor abuse at dozens of trucking companies operating out of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the country's two largest ports, and showed how the system benefits major retail brands such as Target and Costco.

In response to changing environmental rules a decade ago, trucking companies saddled drivers with debt and forced them to work around the clock, USA TODAY found. Many companies ignored the labor judgments against them – which totaled more than $40 million – employing tactics that included shutting down the company, then reopening under a new name. Meanwhile, the companies continued to haul containers for big-box retailers across the country.

Lara’s legislation would create a public list of the trucking companies that haven’t paid or appealed those labor judgments, then hold brands that continue to work with them financially liable for any future violations.

Sen. Lara said the “blacklist” would hold retailers accountable, “so nobody can say they had no idea what was happening.” His law would give importers an extended period of time to vet their port trucking operations against the list and pull contracts.

“If we put the onus on the retailers,” he said, “they have the power and bandwidth to rectify what’s been happening for so many years.”

This month, Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown will sign or veto the bill, which passed the Assembly 53-26 before it was approved by the Senate on a 26-12 vote last Friday.

Where do big stores stand?

Retail companies haven’t mounted a strong resistance to the legislation, despite its global implications. One national industry trade group withdrew its public opposition after a series of meetings with the bill’s sponsors, including the Teamsters union.

A year of negotiations with the trucking industry and companies such as Target helped move the bill forward, said Barry Broad, a labor lawyer and union lobbyist in Sacramento who helped construct the legislation.

“I think they all basically recognized the problem, and they agree it’s time to fix it,” he said.

Officials from Costco declined to comment. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents most major brands, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Home Depot spokesman Stephen Holmes said, “We’re committed to the fair treatment of all the drivers and expect the same from our carriers, regardless of legislation.”

Target spokesperson Jenna Reck said in a statement that the company had a series of “meaningful conversations” with Lara about the bill.

The retail giant wrote a letter to Long Beach Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez in May. Target Senior Director David Davis did not take an explicit stance on the bill but wrote that he encouraged authorities to “explore appropriate measures” for protecting port truckers.

The legislation comes after more than a year of intense public pressure from consumers, investors, labor groups and prominent lawmakers, including letter-writing campaigns from U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), civil lawsuits from the City of Los Angeles and a “port truckers bill of rights” introduced by House Democrats. Some companies, including Costco, dropped their port trucking contractors in light of USA TODAY’s reporting.

'List of the supervillains'

Experts said the type of regulation in the California bill is relatively unprecedented because the unambiguous policy language shifts some of the burden of responsibility onto the retailers at the top of the supply chain.

“It’s pretty creative and pretty aggressive,” said Shawn MacDonald, CEO of the international research firm Verité, which produces labor and logistics studies commissioned by the federal government. He said such a strong signal from the government is a “rare circumstance” in any industry.

Retailers and manufacturers don’t often hire the truckers directly. Instead, they rely on a maze of subcontractors to move their goods and have paid little attention to whom their direct vendors hire.

Architects of the legislation and those who analyzed it said creating a public list of companies with unpaid judgments will create a clear line of sight between importers and their trucking providers.

“Here is a list of the supervillains,” said MacDonald, summarizing the legislation’s intent. “For God’s sake, fax or email it around.”

It's unclear whether the standards in Lara's bill will ultimately become law in other states with ports, but California does have a history of creating progressive policies that are adopted elsewhere.

Many cities and states began following suit after California’s radical car-emission and plastic-waste-reduction initiatives. After a series of strikes, workplace standards in the Los Angeles garment industry took hold around the country decades ago. And Europe adopted California’s supply chain transparency rules to root out slavery and trafficking.

“When something happens in California, it’s often copied by others,” said MacDonald. “That always makes it more important to pay attention there.”

While the trucking industry has resisted regulations that could dampen container traffic at the two California ports, lobbyists didn’t raise specific issues with the latest iteration of the bill and withdrew their opposition alongside the retailers. They also recognized what appears to be significant momentum behind a new way to weed out the industry’s bad actors.

“It’s going to force the industry to take a second look at some practices companies may be using and re-examining relationships with retail partners,” said Alex Cherin, an executive director of the California Trucking Association.

Both Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as their mayors, publicly supported the bill.

