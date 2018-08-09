Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party Friday night that left Cardi B injured.

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party Friday night. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum "Bodak Yellow" rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party barefoot with what appeared to be a bump on her head.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

In a post on Instagram, Cardi B didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged. She and rapper Offset recently had their first child together, a girl.

Minaj has not yet commented on the incident.

Fans were quick to take sides on social media, some expressing support for Cardi B.

"Nicki Minaj has to realise (sic) that she can’t be the queen of rap forever. She’s been there for over 10 years. She should understand it’s Cardi B’s time and allow her to shine," one Twitter user said. "Cardi B has got the global music industry on lockdown. No amount of (expletive) can stop Cardi’s fame."

Everybody quick to call Cardi B ghetto and ratchet saying she could never be classy like Nicki but she’s NEVER said she wanted to be. She’s always preached never changing herself for ANYBODY. So either love her or hate her 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Stephanie Scott (@_stephhscott__) September 8, 2018

"Everybody quick to call Cardi B ghetto and ratchet saying she could never be classy like Nicki but she’s NEVER said she wanted to be," another pointed out. "She’s always preached never changing herself for ANYBODY. So either love her or hate her"

"Cardi finally snapped after a year of public and secret bullying. And now she’s the bad person? No," another tweeted. "There is only so much a person is going to take. Especially when all she’s been doing is working her (expletive) OFF and living her best life. Jealousy is a nasty ego trait."

Others showed support for Minaj.

"I Think Cardi BEEN Wanting To Put Hands On Nicki, So She Just Justified Her Actions By Using 'She Spoke On My Child' As An Excuse. Theirs No Receipts Of Nicki Ever Speaking On Her Kid," one Twitter user said.

you can honestly tell who has growing up to do. if you honestly think what Cardi did was acceptable please block me cause you childish & ignorant. & you’ll most likely end up in jail🤷🏽‍♀️ — #moneykaykay💸 (@_badgyalkaay) September 8, 2018

"You can honestly tell who has growing up to do. if you honestly think what Cardi did was acceptable please block me cause you childish & ignorant. & you’ll most likely end up in jail," another user said.

Some thought they were both in the wrong.

"My opinion of cardi b vs Nicki minaj: Both of them are wrong. Cardi b is too impulsive. Nicki minaj shouldn’t be talking (expletive) about cardi B," one Twitter user said. "Girls should support each other. Not tearing each other down"

"Both nicki and cardi are trash so..." another tweeted.

Both nicki and cardi are trash so... pic.twitter.com/wJqObSdghF — natalia🌻 (@warnerxdimples) September 8, 2018

And others just made fun of the situation.

"Nicki dodging Cardi B's shoe at the #NYFW" one tweeted with a video of Lil' Kim dancing.

"Guess we can expect Nicki and Cardi Bs next albums to be chock full of tea," another tweeted.

Guess we can expect Nicki and Cardi Bs next albums to be chock full of tea pic.twitter.com/NVdgx8RaX1 — The [Saucy] RN (@leiranettah) September 8, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press

More: Tiffany Haddish's New York Fashion Week takeover continues at Tory Burch

More: Cardi B apologizes for portraying Coretta Scott King in 'Real Housewives' parody

Cardi B: Style Diary

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com