Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon
01 / 100
The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami.
02 / 100
At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests.
03 / 100
Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ...
04 / 100
... the striking three-story atrium.
05 / 100
At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis
06 / 100
Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night.
07 / 100
Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ...
08 / 100
... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ...
09 / 100
... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea.
10 / 100
Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea.
11 / 100
Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ...
12 / 100
... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge.
13 / 100
The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ...
14 / 100
... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages.
15 / 100
Further aft is the Limelight Lounge.
16 / 100
This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis.
17 / 100
There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only.
18 / 100
All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar.
19 / 100
First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole.
20 / 100
It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern.
21 / 100
While all guests can use the Havana Bar ...
22 / 100
... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening.
23 / 100
From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue.
24 / 100
An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to.
25 / 100
Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza.
26 / 100
This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing.
27 / 100
Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors.
28 / 100
Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ...
29 / 100
... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes.
30 / 100
The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ...
31 / 100
... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.
32 / 100
A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ...
33 / 100
... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing.
34 / 100
While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ...
35 / 100
... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon.
36 / 100
Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ...
37 / 100
... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music.
38 / 100
This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ...
39 / 100
... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner.
40 / 100
Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery.
41 / 100
Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase.
42 / 100
Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar.
43 / 100
Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ...
44 / 100
... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you.
45 / 100
Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi.
46 / 100
Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ...
47 / 100
... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki.
48 / 100
This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard.
49 / 100
Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ...
50 / 100
... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door.
51 / 100
It’s a space that has plenty of personality ...
52 / 100
... and one that fills to capacity each evening.
53 / 100
Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form.
54 / 100
Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ...
55 / 100
... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options.
56 / 100
Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar.
57 / 100
This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship.
58 / 100
Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games.
59 / 100
With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing.
60 / 100
The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either.
61 / 100
Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection.
62 / 100
While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be.
63 / 100
Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea.
64 / 100
A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks.
65 / 100
The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ...
66 / 100
... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families.
67 / 100
Just watch out for the dump bucket!
68 / 100
Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course.
69 / 100
The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ...
70 / 100
... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss.
71 / 100
All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ...
72 / 100
... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea.
73 / 100
Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15.
74 / 100
Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ...
75 / 100
... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar.
76 / 100
Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite.
77 / 100
One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ...
78 / 100
... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers.
79 / 100
In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ...
80 / 100
... to infrared saunas ...
81 / 100
... and a laconium dry room.
82 / 100
Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ...
83 / 100
... the Lido Marketplace buffet.
84 / 100
The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ...
85 / 100
... and a better seating layout.
86 / 100
Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons.
87 / 100
Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ...
88 / 100
... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace.
89 / 100
Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft.
90 / 100
Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners.
91 / 100
Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned!
92 / 100
Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016.
93 / 100
Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward.
94 / 100
Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista.
95 / 100
While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms.
96 / 100
Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people.
97 / 100
Balconies include two chairs and a small table ...
98 / 100
... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks.
99 / 100
A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples.
100 / 100
Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.
636299266378082353-triumph--smaller-web.jpg
Carnival Triumph
Carnival Cruise Line

A Carnival cruise ship that dates to the 1990s is about to be reborn. 

The 2,758-passenger Carnival Triumph next spring will undergo a makeover so big the line plans to rechristen the vessel with a new name: Carnival Sunrise.

Announced on Tuesday, the overhaul will take place over two months at a dry dock in Cadiz, Spain and cost $200 million — one of the priciest cruise ship makeovers on record. Completed in 1999, Triumph cost $420 million to build (about $620 million in today's dollars).  

"It's really a transformation of the ship, so we feel it merits the renaming," Carnival chief operations officer Gus Antorcha told USA TODAY in advance of the announcement. "I think for her guests it'll feel like a new ship."

The makeover will include the addition of 115 cabins, the revamping of all existing cabins and the addition of a dozen food and drink outlets.

Also in the plans is the addition of a new deck-top recreation area with a suspended ropes course, basketball court and miniature golf course. The ship also will get a new water park area with two massive slides. 

RELATED:  The early icons of the Carnival fleet 

Cruise ship tours: The early icons of the Carnival fleet
01 / 77
Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service.
02 / 77
Carnival’s very first ship, the 27,284 gross ton Mardi Gras, was originally Canadian Pacific Line’s Empress of Canada, a two class transatlantic liner that made off-season cruises.
03 / 77
The Empress Of Canada was built by the famed Vickers-Armstrongs, Walker-on-Tyne shipyard at Newcastle Upon Tyne, England in 1961.
04 / 77
Like all great liners of the day, the Empress of Canada was launched down a slipway. In contrast, today’s cruise ships are built in prefabricated sections that are welded together in vast drydocks that are flooded and then opened up to the sea.
05 / 77
The Empress of Canada’s maiden voyage from Liverpool to Montreal began on April 24, 1961. The 650-by-86.5-foot ship carried 192 First Class and 856 Tourist Class passengers and was powered by steam turbines that drove twin screws at a top speed of 21 knots.
06 / 77
In 1968, Canadian Pacific modernized its livery with stylized “C” funnel markings but the Empress of Canada would only serve for 3 more years before it ceased transatlantic and cruise operations.
07 / 77
When the ship joined Carnival in 1972 as the Mardi Gras, the funnel imprint was only slightly altered. Carnival also kept the CP deck nomenclature for decades, which is why most of its current ships still have an Empress Deck.
08 / 77
This post card view shows Mardi Gras as the ship appeared for most of its long career with Carnival. With the addition of new cabins and private facilities, the Mardi Gras carried 1,240 guests on regular weekly cruise service to the Caribbean. Credit:
09 / 77
A far cry from today’s computer-operated cruise ships, the Mardi Gras‘ wheelhouse retained its vintage navigation equipment. The ship was manned by mostly Italian officers, veterans of companies like Italia, Lloyd Triestino and Adriatica, which had shut down their passenger services.
10 / 77
The Mardi Gras was an immaculate vessel and featured tiered, teak-covered decks. There was one large outdoor pool on aft Empress Deck.
11 / 77
Here is a view of the al fresco Lido Bar area on aft Promenade Deck.
12 / 77
The Empress of Canada’s interiors were slightly modified when the ship became Mardi Gras. In addition to new furnishings and soft fittings, the glowing woodwork of the onetime Empress Room was covered in shiny wallpaper when the space was transformed into Mardi Gras’ Grand Ballroom.
13 / 77
The space in the prior image was painstakingly restored in the ship’s final career as Apollon. When the wallpaper came off, lustrous hardwoods such as bubinga, willow and mahogany glowed once more. Note the Canadian maple leaf insets in the balcony’s nickel balustrade.
14 / 77
In its early years with Carnival, the Flamingo Dining Room was revamped from Empress of Canada’s more staid tourist class restaurant with vivid red and tufted gold velvet soft fittings.
15 / 77
Designer Joseph Farcus completely transformed the Flamingo Dining Room towards the end of the ship’s Carnival career with eye-popping colors and lighting.
16 / 77
Unlike the dining room, the Carousel Lounge on aft Promenade Deck retained much of its vintage grandeur throughout the ship’s life. The Empress of Canada was built with remarkable woodwork that would never pass muster with today’s stringent SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations.
17 / 77
Another space that remained virtually unchanged over the years was the double deck Cinema on Main and Upper Decks.
18 / 77
The Mardi Gras had glass-enclosed promenades along the former first class Promenade Deck and the former tourist class Empress Deck. These were the inspiration for the “boulevards” linking the public spaces on Carnival’s current ships.
19 / 77
The indoor Coral Pool was also left in its original configuration throughout the vessel’s long career. It was located in the belly of the ship on the aptly named Coral Pool Deck.
20 / 77
Most of the Mardi Gras’ accommodation featured exquisite craftsmanship and materials, including some stunning wood veneers. This was a suite with separate sitting and sleeping areas.
21 / 77
This is one of many beautifully paneled former first class staterooms with twin brass-framed portholes.
22 / 77
Highly skilled artisans contributed to the ship’s original classical appointments. This is a close up of the etched glass panels in the former first class Mayfair Lounge, which was utilized as the Mardi Gras’ Showboat Club Casino.
23 / 77
As Carnival began to introduce bigger, flashier ships, the Mardi Gras and its classic fleetmates gradually became outmoded.
24 / 77
The Mardi Gras spent its final Carnival years sailing from Port Canaveral on three and four night cruises to the Bahamas.
25 / 77
In 1993, the Mardi Gras was traded to Greek-owned Epirotiki Lines and subsequently chartered for gambling cruise service out of Texas as the Star of Texas before becoming the Lucky Star for Florida-based casino cruising. Neither venture was a success and the ship sailed to Greece, where it was laid up.
26 / 77
After five idle years at Eleusis (near Piraeus), the ship was given a complete refit, renamed Apollon and chartered to UK-based Direct Cruises in 1999. In 2000, Apollon was returned to its owners (now operating as Royal Olympic Cruises) and given a dark blue hull for Aegean cruising.
27 / 77
Royal Olympic struggled and eventually collapsed in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks and the Apollon was laid up and offered for sale along with several of its fleetmates. In 2003, it was purchased by Indian shipbreakers and subsequently demolished at Alang.
28 / 77
The Mardi Gras (left) may have been the first Carnival ship but it was the Carnivale (right) that established the line as a cruise industry powerhouse. Both are shown at Port Canaveral prior to their departure from the Carnival fleet in late 1993.
29 / 77
Like the Mardi Gras, the Carnivale was originally a Canadian Pacific liner. The ship was built in 1956 as the Empress of Britain for Liverpool-to-Montreal service.
30 / 77
The Empress of Britain was built by the Fairfield shipyard at Govan, Scotland and launched by HM Queen Elizabeth II. The 25,516-gross-on vessel carried 160 first class and 984 tourist class passengers and was powered by steam turbines that drove twin screws at a 20-knot service speed.
31 / 77
The ship’s interiors were typical of the post-war Odeon style, which was a more basic version of the pre-war Art Deco look, utilizing elements such as etched glass, brass, nickel and exotic hardwoods.
32 / 77
This is a view of the Empress of Britain’s indoor pool, which remained largely unchanged throughout the ship’s career.
33 / 77
With the Atlantic run in decline, in 1964, Canadian Pacific sold the Empress of Britain to Greek Line. The ship was rebuilt with a lido on its stern and rechristened by its namesake, Greece’s Queen Anna Maria, for U.S.-to-Mediterranean crossings and seasonal cruise service.
34 / 77
In 1974, the Queen Anna Maria was laid up following the collapse of Greek Line. In 1975, the ship was purchased by Carnival Cruises and refitted for one class cruising, debuting in 1976 as the 950-passenger Carnivale.
35 / 77
In addition to its full-sized indoor pool, the Carnivale had four outdoor pools and a generous amount of sunning space. Located on aft Sun and Sports Deck, this area was called the Lido Beach Club.
36 / 77
In its early years with Carnival, many of the Carnivale’s beautifully paneled public spaces were left structurally intact, albeit with the addition of more vibrant soft fittings. This is a corner of the Riverboat Club Casino.
37 / 77
The Carnivale’s Mardi Gras Nightclub was originally the Empress of Britain’s Empress Room. In an attempt to modernize the space, its exquisite marquetry paneling was covered up with shiny wallpaper.
38 / 77
In the ship’s Queen Anna Maria conversion, a modern show lounge was added in the aft portion of Promenade Deck. During the Carnivale era, this space was called the Showroom.
39 / 77
The Promenade Deck featured a full wraparound, glass-enclosed promenade that linked the majority of Carnivale’s public rooms.
40 / 77
Carnivale’s former first class suites had wonderful woodwork, some of which was painted over to achieve a more modern look. This comfortable and spacious stateroom featured large, brass-framed picture windows.
41 / 77
In 1990, Carnival decided to give the aging-but-still-viable Carnivale a complete stem-to-stern makeover. This is one of the ship’s wood paneled alleyways in its original configuration.
42 / 77
This is what the Carnivale’s alleyways looked like after its 1990 transformation by marine architect Joseph Farcus.
43 / 77
This is the Empress Deck foyer during the ship’s early Carnivale era.
44 / 77
And this is what the Empress Deck foyer looked like after the 1990 refit.
45 / 77
The Carnivale’s International Dining Room was paneled in beautiful maple and mahogany woodwork.
46 / 77
The International Dining Room was unrecognizable after the 1990 refit. The ship’s subsequent owners would eventually tone down elements of the renovation.
47 / 77
The Riverboat Club Bar was also drastically modernized in 1990, resembling the interior style of Carnival’s then modern fleet of ships.
48 / 77
This is a view of the Carnivale’s Riverboat Club Casino after its modernization. Scant traces of woodwork, brass and etched glass paneling remained.
49 / 77
In 1993, the Carnivale was renamed Fiesta Marina for Carnival’s short-lived, Spanish-speaking Fiesta Marina Cruises division. When that venture folded, the ship was sold to Epirotiki Lines in 1994 and renamed Olympic for Aegean cruise service.
50 / 77
The Olympic’s new Greek owners were fond of its heritage as the onetime Greek flagship Queen Anna Maria. Much time and effort were spent to restore some of the ship’s original character, such as these intricate marquetry panels in the former Empress Room.
51 / 77
In 1997, the Olympic was sold to Topaz International, who took it to an Eleusis (near Piraeus) drydock where it was further modernized with the addition of more cabins. The 1050-passenger ship was renamed The Topaz and chartered to British-based Thomson Holidays.
52 / 77
In 2003, The Topaz was chartered to the Japanese-based Peaceboat organization, which deployed it on long cruises catering to Asian youth to help foster peace and global awareness.
53 / 77
Even at the ripe old age of 50, The Topaz was beautifully maintained. The ship’s officers and crew even kept its museum-quality brass navigation equipment in perfectly polished condition.
54 / 77
In 2010, stringent new SOLAS regulations would force any ship with woodwork in its construction from service. The Topaz was retired in 2008 and sold to Indian shipbreakers, who beached it for scrapping at Alang.
55 / 77
When it debuted in 1978, Carnival’s Festivale was a game-changer. At 38,175 gross tons and with a speed of 22.5 knots, the Festivale was, for a short while, the largest, fastest ship regularly based in Caribbean cruise service.
56 / 77
Like its two earlier Carnival fleetmates, the Festivale was originally a British-built ocean liner. The ship was delivered in 1961 as the all-one-class, 32,697 gross ton RMS Transvaal Castle for Union-Castle Lines’ U.K.-to-South Africa service.
57 / 77
The Transvaal Castle was constructed at the John Brown and Company shipyard at Clydebank, Scotland. This famed yard built many celebrated ocean liners, including the first Queen Mary, the first Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth 2.
58 / 77
For its day, the lavender-hulled Transvaal Castle was spacious and well-appointed. In addition to 726 passengers, it carried cargo and mail, giving it the added distinction of being classed as a Royal Mail Ship.
59 / 77
The Transvaal Castle’s interiors were designed by Jean Munroe, whose specialty was a French Regency-inspired decor that was all the rage in the U.K. at the time and is now often referred to as “chintz”.
60 / 77
Here is another space on board the Transvaal Castle during its early heyday as a Union-Castle liner.
61 / 77
This whimsical, gilt-laden lounge with its Byzantine arches and golden charioteer frieze on board the Transvaal Castle was decades ahead of some of today’s fantasy-inspired spaces.
62 / 77
In 1966, the Transvaal Castle began trading under the name S.A. Vaal as a result of Union-Castle’s partnership with South African-based Safmarine but remained on U.K. to Durban run.
63 / 77
By 1977, the new era of the jumbo jet and the containerization of cargo spelled the end of the traditional South African liner service. The S.A. Vaal was bought by Carnival Cruises and sent to Japan for a complete rebuilding as the Festivale at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries shipyard.
64 / 77
The ship’s superstructure was expanded with additional public areas and accommodation and all cargo holds were filled with cabins. As the Festivale, it could carry 1,432 passengers.
65 / 77
The rebuilt Festivale boasted wonderful sheltered forward decks. On Observation Deck, there was a large wading pool.
66 / 77
There were two more pools in the aft portion of the ship, not to mention acres of beautifully maintained teak decking.
67 / 77
The Tradewinds Club was originally an observation lounge on board the Transvaal Castle. After the Festivale conversion when a showroom was built in front of it, the windows were shuttered and the room was given a tropical ambiance.
68 / 77
Few traces of the ship’s original interiors remained after its 1978 conversion for Carnival Cruises. The Festivale was Carnival’s first large-scale design project incorporating the vivid, glitzy style of Miami-based architect Joseph Farcus. This is the revamped Purser’s Square on Upper Deck.
69 / 77
The Fanta-Z Disco was a state-of-the-art venue in the “Saturday Night Fever” era.
70 / 77
With the advent of the Festivale, Carnival Cruises had entered its official “Fun Ship” period with a dazzle and style never before seen at sea. The Festivale’s Copacabana Show Lounge featured neon caricatures, vivid patterns and stimulating colors.
71 / 77
The Continental Dining Room was located near the bottom of the ship on Main Deck.
72 / 77
One of the few spaces spared complete alteration was the double-deck Cinema on Upper Deck.
73 / 77
Another space that remained virtually unchanged throughout the ship’s life was the Library, which boasted rosewood veneers and chicken wire cabinet doors that were a throwback to the early “James Bond” era.
74 / 77
In 1996, the Festivale was finally retired from the Carnival fleet. The majestic-looking ship found new life under charter to Dolphin Cruises as their popular IslandBreeze.
75 / 77
In 1998, Dolphin Cruises merged with Premier Cruise Lines to form Premier Cruises, Inc, who purchased the ship from Carnival. For a short while, there were plans to give the IslandBreeze a dark blue hull but the ship retained its white livery while under charter to U.K.-based Thomson Holidays.
76 / 77
In 2000, Premier Cruises renamed the ship the Big Red Boat III and placed it on a short-lived cruise service from Houston before filing for bankruptcy. The Big Red Boat III was arrested for debt and laid up with several of its Premier fleetmates at Freeport, Bahamas.
77 / 77
The Big Red Boat III was offered for sale but the ship’s expensive-to-operate steam turbines left it no takers other than the Indian shipbreakers. As the Big Boat, it sailed to Alang and was subsequently broken up for scrap. This is a view of the former Festivale’s remains in March of 2004.

Carnival has undertaken a ship overhaul on this scale only once before. In 2013, the line spent $155 million on a months-long, bow-to-stern makeover of its 1996-built Carnival Destiny. The ship also was renamed and now sails as the Carnival Sunshine.    

Antorcha said the positive feedback the line received after the Destiny-to-Sunshine transformation was an impetus for the overhaul for Triumph. 

"Guests rave about the Carnival Sunshine," he noted. 

Like Destiny before its transformation, Triumph lacks the array of deck-top fun zones and interior dining and lounge concepts found on newer Carnival ships. The makeover will "put a ship into our fleet that has as many features as newer ships, and I think guests react to that," Antorcha said.  

Carnival currently operates 26 vessels with several more on order. 

New eateries planned for the soon-to-be-named Sunrise include Cucina del Capitano, an Italian restaurant that already is on many Carnival ships, and Carnival's signature Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse. The vessel also will get a Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse — a casual open-air eatery created in partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri. It's a concept that has just begun debuting on Carnival ships.

In addition, the overhaul will bring a version of Carnival's Bonsai Express sushi outlet and a new multi-course dining experience called The Chef's Table. A new poolside "lido marketplace" with sandwiches, pizza and other quick bites also is planned, and there will be an expanded version of the line's coffee bar JavaBlue Cafe.  

The transformation will include the addition of an adults-only retreat called Serenity and an expanded spa. Retail spaces will be expanded and kids areas modernized. 

The dry dock work will begin March 1 at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz and end in late April. Following a renaming ceremony, the newly christened Sunrise will sail out of Norfolk, Virginia and New York City. It'll move to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in October.

The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line
01 / 36
Carnival Vista St. Thomas
02 / 36
Carnival Horizon
03 / 36
Carnival Breeze, St. Thomas
04 / 36
Carnival Magic Key West Florida
05 / 36
The 130,000-ton Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise LinesÕ largest ship, is positioned off the coast of Monaco in October 2009. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
06 / 36
Carnival Splendor
07 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 19, 2014. The 952-foot-long liner accommodates more than 3,000 guests and cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the Caribbean through January 2015 and then is to be repositioned to Galveston, Texas, for cruises to ports in the western Caribbean, Bahamas and Key West. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
08 / 36
The Carnival Liberty arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005. From November through April, the vessel sails on alternating six- and eight-day Bahamas/Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. From May through October, the 952-foot-long vessel calls on Mediterranean ports during 12-day cruise itineraries. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
09 / 36
The Carnival Valor cruises off Miami on the Atlantic Ocean. Sailing on year-round, weekly alternating eastern and western Caribbean cruises, the 952-foot-long cruise ship accommodates almost 3,000 guests and is the first ship in Carnival's fleet to offer full wireless internet access in all public areas including cabins. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
10 / 36
The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
11 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Conquest cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is longer than three football fields and can accommodate a maximum of 3,700 guests and 1,200 officers and staff. Carnival Conquest departs New Orleans every Sunday for week-long cruises to western Caribbean ports. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
12 / 36
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
13 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' new Carnival Legend departs Harwich, England, on its inaugural cruise Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002. Photo by Andy Newman/CCL
14 / 36
Carnival Pride sailing in Baltimore
15 / 36
Carnival L
16 / 36
Carnival Victory
17 / 36
Carnival Triumph
18 / 36
Carnival Sunshine entered service in May 2013 following an unprecedented $155 million renovation that added all of the bar, dining and entertainment options of the lineÕs groundbreaking Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
19 / 36
Carnival Paradise
20 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Elation cruises on the open ocean. The 2,052-passenger liner features 12 lounges and bars, three restaurants, three swimming pools and an Internet cafe. The cruise liner operates year-round four- and five-day cruises to Baja, Mexico, from San Diego. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
21 / 36
The Carnival Inspiration cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The 2,052-passenger cruise ship operates year-round four- and five-day western Caribbean cruises from Tampa. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
22 / 36
With the 2,052-passenger Carnival Imagination in the background, a guest relaxes at the beach at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in the Turks & Caicos Islands. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
23 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Fascination cruises off the coast of Mexico. The Fascination's 12 passenger decks house a variety of dining, dancing and entertainment venues. The 70,000-ton vessel operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from Miami. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
24 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Sensation cruises off the Bahamas. The ship sails on three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla. Three-day cruises depart Thursdays and visit Nassau while four-day cruises depart Sundays and call at Nassau and Freeport. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
25 / 36
Carnival Cruise LinesÕ 855-foot-long Carnival Ecstasy cruises off Cozumel, Mexico. The 70,000-ton, 2,052-passenger liner is part of the lineÕs popular Fantasy-class, one of the most successful series of cruise ships ever introduced. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
26 / 36
The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines
27 / 36
A photo illustration shows Carnival Cruise Line's first ship, Mardi Gras, next to one of the cruise company's most recently unveiled vessels, Carnival Magic. At 130,000 tons, Carnival Magic is almost five times the size of Mardi Gras.
28 / 36
Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale as seen in a file photo from 1999.
29 / 36
A file photo from 1999 shows passengers disembarking one of Carnival's first ships, the Tropicale. Unveiled in 1981, Tropicale was Carnival's first newly built ship and sailed with the line until 2001.
30 / 36
Another early Carnival ship that no longer is sailing for the line is the 47,262-ton Celebration. Built in 1987, it was in service at Carnival until 2008.
31 / 36
Shown here in a file photo from 1995, Carnival's Celebration carried 1,896 passengers, based on double occupancy.
32 / 36
Carnival was one of the first lines to add water slides atop its ships, as seen here in a file photo of an early ship dating to the 1990s.
33 / 36
Carnival became well known in its early years with national advertisements featuring Kathie Lee Gifford, as seen in this frame grab from an advertisement that also featured Betty White.
34 / 36
One of Carnival's eight Fantasy Class cruise ships is docked on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans in 2005.
35 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in Key West, Fla., in this file photo taken on February 18, 2013.
36 / 36
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnivals newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.
Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
01 / 98
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
02 / 98
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
03 / 98
Perfect Storm.
04 / 98
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
05 / 98
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
06 / 98
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
07 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
08 / 98
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
09 / 98
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
10 / 98
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
11 / 98
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
12 / 98
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
13 / 98
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
14 / 98
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
15 / 98
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.