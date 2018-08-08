These celebrity-designed spatulas are the cutest DIY-looking kitchen tools ever. But the purpose behind them is best part.

Williams-Sonoma partnered with No Kid Hungry, an organization that fights childhood hunger in America, to ask 15 big-name celebrities to design their own spatula that will be sold in stores and online starting Monday, Aug. 13.

Kevin Bacon, Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Questlove and Zac Posen are among the celebs whose spatulas you can own.

Thirty percent of proceeds from the cookware will go to No Kid Hungry.

Janet Hayes, president of Williams-Sonoma, told USA TODAY's All the Moms the company decided to partner with No Kid Hungry "after learning that 1 in 6 kids in America struggle with hunger."

She believes childhood hunger can end in America, and "I love that the No Kid Hungry program allows our customers and employees the opportunity to see the impact we are making in their local communities," she said.

To turn up the heat a bit, Williams-Sonoma is also launching a competition between the celebrities. They'll each post about their spatulas on social media to sell as many as they can. Wiliams-Sonoma will write a $5,000 check to No Kid Hungry on behalf of the winner.

Watch the competition unfold with the hashtag #WSNoKidHungry.

The 15 competitors are:

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani Celebrity chef and cookbook author Ina Garten Award-winning actor and musician Kevin Bacon Chef and author Giada De Laurentiis Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Actress and model Olivia Munn Actress Skai Jackson San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence Award-winning actress Scarlett Johansson Television host and producer Carson Daly Celebrity YouTuber and entrepreneur Connor Franta Professional boxer and cookbook author Laila Ali Chef and author Duff Goldman Grammy Award-winning musician and co-founder of The Roots, musical director of The Tonight Show and James Beard Award-nominated author Questlove Award-winning fashion designer Zac Posen

Laila Ali said her spatula design was meant to be colorful and meaningful.

Laila Ali's spatula.

In an email to USA TODAY's All the Moms she said:

"The food we put in our bodies should come from the earth in order to get the nutrition our bodies need to function at its best. So I created a design that reflects a world that is bountiful and filled with love, which is a recipe to grow enough high quality food to go around for everyone."

Scarlett Johansson, whose spatula is imprinted with her kisses, said she partnered with Williams-Sonoma and No Kid Hungry to help kids thrive.

"When kids feel full, nourished and not worried about where their next meal is coming from, they have the chance to do what they do best - they have the chance to just be kids."

Scarlett Johansson's spatula for Williams-Sonoma and No Kid Hungry.

