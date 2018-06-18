Once wildly expensive and inaccessible but to the very rich, computers today are one of the most ubiquitous technologies worldwide. Though many personal computers in the early 1970s were much cheaper, the most basic model of an HP 3000 sold for $95,000 in 1972, the equivalent of slightly over half a million in today’s dollars. […]

Today, a brand-new computer costs just a few hundred dollars and has capabilities that in 1972 were in the realm of science fiction.

The advent of the personal computer is one of the most important technological developments of the last century. In the early 1970s, the technology improved to the point that personal computers no longer needed to be the size of a car to function. Not all personal computers released in the early 1970s cost as much as the HP 3000. In fact, many became accessible to the public in both cost and size, offering consumers a product that could fit within a small room and a typical budget.

As the computer transitioned from a technical marvel to household staple, a number of landmark devices came on the market throughout the years that set the bar higher for the generation of PCs that would follow. These computers, which include 1977’s Apple II, 1980’s Commodore VIC-20, 1981’s IBM PC, were extremely popular at the time of their release. The Commodore 64, which was released in 1982, would eventually sell about 20 million units to become the best-selling personal computer of all time.

24/7 Wall Street identified the price of a specific computer representative of each year between 2016 and 1971 -- the year the first personal computer was released.

1971

Notable computer: Kenbak I

Kenbak I Price tag: $750

$750 Inflation adjusted price: $4,659

Deemed to be the first personal computer by the Boston Computer Museum, the Kenbak I looks nothing like modern computers. The Kenback I was designed as an educational machine to teach students how to write programs.

1972

Notable computer: HP 3000

HP 3000 Price tag: $95,000

$95,000 Inflation adjusted price: $571,791

Hewlett-Packard's 3000 was the company's first foray into smaller business computers. The original 3000 was generally considered a failure, but the company would go on to make 20 different versions of the 3000 through 1993.

1973

Notable computer: Wang 2200

Wang 2200 Price tag: $3,500

$3,500 Inflation adjusted price: $19,832

With the introduction of the Wang 2200, Wang Laboratories successfully transitioned from calculator manufacturer to computer company.

1974

Notable computer: Scelbi-8H

Scelbi-8H Price tag: $440

$440 Inflation adjusted price: $2,245

The Scelbi was initially advertised in the back of an amateur radio magazine in 1974. The product would only sell about 200 units and was discontinued before the end of the decade.

1975

Notable computer: IBM 5100 Portable Computer

IBM 5100 Portable Computer Price tag: $8,975

$8,975 Inflation adjusted price: $41,970

At about 50 pounds, IBM's 5100 Portable Computer was hardly portable by today's standards. A decade earlier, a computer with the same processing capacity would weigh about half a ton.

ORG XMIT: 145893782 A fully functioning Apple I computer is on display with its interfaces at Sotheby's in New York, June 8, 2012. Sotheby's is to offer during an auction on June 15, 2012 a rare working Apple I. The Apple I, the first Apple computer made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, was produced at 200 units, with only some 50 units surviving and six known to be in working condition. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DunandEMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/GettyImages ORIG FILE ID: 511526140

1976

Notable computer: Apple I

Apple I Price tag: $667

$667 Inflation adjusted price: $2,949

The Apple I was the first product sold by Apple. It was originally designed for computer hobbyists who could make use of its bare circuit board. After Steve Jobs added a keyboard and display to its design, the Apple I was sold as a consumer product for $666.66. It was replaced by the more user-friendly Apple II the following year.

1977

Notable computer: Apple II

Apple II Price tag: $1,298

$1,298 Inflation adjusted price: $5,389

In 1977, the world was introduced to a personal computer that dramatically improved on the Apple I. Notably, the Apple II provided the entire personal computer package. It was pre-assembled, rather than in a kit. It is considered by many the first widely successful PC.

1978

Notable computer: IBM 5110

IBM 5110 Price tag: $9,875

$9,875 Inflation adjusted price: $38,105

The IBM 5110 was designed to be an affordable machine to assist businesses with accounting and reporting. Despite the company's hopes, the computer never achieved mainstream success. Incidentally, 1978 was the year computers were first installed in the White House. Staffers in the president's home were given access to Hewlett-Packard's far more expensive HP 3000.

1979

Notable computer: Heathkit H-89

Heathkit H-89 Price tag: $1,595

$1,595 Inflation adjusted price: $5,527

Even after pre-assembled machines such as the Apple II were being sold, many still bought personal computers sold as kits. Like many kits at the time, buyers of the H-89 needed to put together and even solder some components.

1980

Notable computer: Commodore VIC-20

Commodore VIC-20 Price tag: $299

$299 Inflation adjusted price: $913

Though it would not be released until January the following year, the Commodore VIC-20 was announced in June 1980. Once released, the Commodore was extremely popular and the company struggled to produce the VIC-20 fast enough to meet demand. The machine was also the first computer to ever sell more than a million units.

This is an undated file photo of The original IBM 5150 PC.

1981

Notable computer: IBM Personal Computer 5150

IBM Personal Computer 5150 Price tag: $1,565

$1,565 Inflation adjusted price: $4,332

The PC 5150 was IBM's most successful attempt at a personal computer at the time and was used as the basis for most computers that followed. The basic unit sold for $1,565, and the full model for $3,000.

1982

Notable computer: Commodore 64

Commodore 64 Price tag: $595

$595 Inflation adjusted price: $1,551

It may surprise some to learn that the best selling personal computer in history is not an Apple or an IBM, but rather a Commodore. The now-defunct Commodore International, which had also built the VIC-20, introduced the 64 in 1982, which was widely loved for its gameplay capability and state of the art sound chip. The Commodore 64 sold roughly 20 million units during its run.

1983

Notable computer: Apple Lisa

Apple Lisa Price tag: $9,995

$9,995 Inflation adjusted price: $25,247

The Apple Lisa was one of the first commercially available personal computers with a graphical user interface. However, the Lisa's high cost ultimately doomed its chances of success. The machine was inspired by the nearly decade old Xerox Alto, which also had a graphical user interface though was never made commercially available.

1984

Notable computer: Apple Macintosh

Apple Macintosh Price tag: $2,495

$2,495 Inflation adjusted price: $6,042

The Macintosh is considered to be the first commercially successful computer to have a graphical user interface. Users could navigate by clicking through images with a mouse as opposed to the text-based commands used in earlier computers. Apple's TV ad evoked George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 and positioned Macintosh as a savior from the market dominance IBM had established by selling more than 2 million of its PCs.

1985

Notable computer: Commodore Amiga 1000

Commodore Amiga 1000 Price tag: $1,295

$1,295 Inflation adjusted price: $3,028

The Amiga 1000 was the world's first multimedia computer. It could run multiple tasks at once, and its superior graphics, sound, and video capabilities made it a favorite amongst graphic designers. The Amiga 1000 launch party also attracted artists and included the likes of Andy Warhol, Debbie Harry, and musical group Blondie.

1986

Notable computer: Compaq Portable II

Compaq Portable II Price tag: $3,499

$3,499 Inflation adjusted price: $8,032

The Compaq Portable II, though markedly lighter than its predecessors, is hardly portable by today's standards. Despite the machine's relatively small 9-inch monitor, it weighed 26 pounds and did not pack as neatly as modern laptops.

1987

Notable computer: Commodore Amiga 500

Commodore Amiga 500 Price tag: $700

$700 Inflation adjusted price: $1,550

Like some of its predecessors, including the Commodore 64, the Commodore Amiga is one of the most popular computers in history, selling more than 6 million units. The Amiga was relatively affordable and was also the first commercially available machine capable of animation and graphic design work.

1988

Notable computer: NeXT Cube

NeXT Cube Price tag: $6,500

$6,500 Inflation adjusted price: $13,824

Just three years after being forced out of Apple, Steve Jobs introduced the NeXT with his new company, Cube. NeXT was eventually bought by Apple and the Cube's operating system served as the foundation for Apple's Mac OS.

1989

Notable computer: Macintosh Portable M5120

Macintosh Portable M5120 Price tag: $7,300

$7,300 Inflation adjusted price: $14,811

Apple's first portable Macintosh computer, the Portable M5120 had a crisper display and more processing power than most laptops available at the time. While it was designed to be the first portable Apple computer, people were known to already carry Macintosh desktops under their arms or in carrying cases while traveling. At 16 pounds, the laptop weighed almost as much as the desktop that preceded it.

1990

Notable computer: Poqet PC

Poqet PC Price tag: $1,995

$1,995 Inflation adjusted price: $3,840

At the time of its release, the Poqet PC was the smallest computer on the market. It was powered by just two AA batteries and had innovative power management software that could make the batteries last for several weeks.

1991

Notable computer: Apple Macintosh PowerBook

Apple Macintosh PowerBook Price tag: $2,299

$2,299 Inflation adjusted price: $4,247

Apple's first attempt at a portable laptop computer in 1989 resulted in the Macintosh Portable, which at 16 pounds nearly weighed as much as the desktop that had preceded it. The PowerBook, however, weighed about 6 pounds and had all the processing power of the Portable. The PowerBook was also cheaper, and its keyboard position was considered an ergonomic innovation.

1992

Notable computer: IBM ThinkPad

IBM ThinkPad Price tag: $2,375

$2,375 Inflation adjusted price: $4,259

The ThinkPad utilized the PenPoint Operating System. In addition to a traditional keyboard system, users could touch the screen with a stylus to operate their computers. The ThinkPad was named with former IBM President Thomas J. Watson, Sr. in mind, who coined the company's motto "Think."

1993

Notable computer: Apple Newton MessagePad

Apple Newton MessagePad Price tag: $700

$700 Inflation adjusted price: $1,219

The Apple Newton MessagePad was one of the first Personal Digital Assistants and a precursor to many of today's smartphones. The device's flawed handwriting recognition software, however, led to poor sales and ultimately the product's discontinuation in 1998.

1994

Notable computer: IBM ThinkPad 755CD

IBM ThinkPad 755CD Price tag: $7,599

$7,599 Inflation adjusted price: $12,900

The ThinkPad 755CD was the first laptop with a built-in CD-ROM drive. While notebook computers were still far less popular than desktops, the innovation was an important step to wide public adoption of laptop computing.

1995

Notable computer: Gateway Solo 2000

Gateway Solo 2000 Price tag: $3,499

$3,499 Inflation adjusted price: $5,776

By 1995, many laptops were running on Intel Pentium processors, had built-in CD-ROM drives, operating Windows 95, and were gaining notoriety. The Gateway Solo 2000 was one such popular model.

1996

Notable computer: Gateway Solo 2100

Gateway Solo 2100 Price tag: $4,149

$4,149 Inflation adjusted price: $6,653

In the early days of laptop computing, computers were referred to by the number of spindles they had -- that is, the number of built-in storage drives. The Gateway Solo 2100 was the first three-spindle computer. It had built-in hard disk, floppy disk, and CD-ROM drives.

1997

Notable computer: Dell Dimension XPS H266

Dell Dimension XPS H266 Price tag: $3,979

$3,979 Inflation adjusted price: $6,237

Intel introduced the second generation of its popular Pentium processor in 1997, the Pentium II. The Dell Dimension XPS H266 was one of the first PCs to feature the new chip, and it was available for a starting price just under $4,000, the equivalent of about $6,200 today.

1998

Notable computer: iMac

iMac Price tag: $1,299

$1,299 Inflation adjusted price: $2,005

Apple introduced in 1998 the next big thing in desktop PCs, combining both the monitor and components in a colorful case. The iMac, which offered one-click Internet access, also had considerably fewer previously used ports but two additional USB ports. This would become the standard input for most modern devices.

1999

Notable computer: Compaq ProSignia Desktop 330

Compaq ProSignia Desktop 330 Price tag: $2,699

$2,699 Inflation adjusted price: $4,076

The first computers with Pentium III processors became available in 1999. The Compaq ProSignia Desktop 330 was one of the most popular of the inaugural Pentium III computers.

2000

Notable computer: Gateway Performance 1500

Gateway Performance 1500 Price tag: $3,089

$3,089 Inflation adjusted price: $4,513

The first computers with Pentium 4 processors became available in 2000. The Gateway Performance 1500 was one of the most popular of the inaugural Pentium 4 computers.

2001

Notable computer: Apple Titanium PowerBook G4

Apple Titanium PowerBook G4 Price tag: $3,499

$3,499 Inflation adjusted price: $4,971

In the history of Apple, 2001 was an important year. The company opened its first 25 Apple stores and released the Titanium PowerBook G4 to widespread acclaim.

2002

Notable computer: Toshiba Satellite 1955

Toshiba Satellite 1955 Price tag: $2,499

$2,499 Inflation adjusted price: $3,495

With its Pentium 4 processing power and detachable keyboard, the Toshiba Satellite 1955 was one of many advanced notebooks that heralded the public adoption of laptop computing.

2003

Notable computer: Apple Power Mac G5

Apple Power Mac G5 Price tag: $1,999

$1,999 Inflation adjusted price: $2,733

At the time of its release, the Power Mac G5 was the most powerful Macintosh computer. It was the first personal computer to utilize 64-bit processing, allowing users to run tasks twice as fast as was possible with 32-bit architecture, the standard at the time.

2004

Notable computer: Sony VAIO PCV-V200G

Sony VAIO PCV-V200G Price tag: $1,699

$1,699 Inflation adjusted price: $2,263

The Sony VAIO was an all-in-one system -- a fully functional PC in an LCD monitor with TV capabilities. It was marketed as a space-saving multimedia desktop, ideal for college students. The machine was introduced in 2004, the last year in which desktop computers outsold laptops.

The IBM ThinkPad X41, the first "Tablet PC" from IBM and the first ThinkPad to be unveiled since IBM sold its Personal Computer division to the Chinese company Lenovo.

2005

Notable computer: Lenovo ThinkPad X41

Lenovo ThinkPad X41 Price tag: $2,249

$2,249 Inflation adjusted price: $2,897

Lenovo purchased IBM's personal computing unit in 2005. The unit included the ThinkPad X41, whose security features and pen touch technology made it one of the year's most popular computers. Lenovo's investment has ultimately proven sound, and the company today is the global leader in worldwide PC shipments.

2006

Notable computer: Dell XPS M1710

Dell XPS M1710 Price tag: $2,845

$2,845 Inflation adjusted price: $3,550

In March 2006, Dell bought high-end gaming machine manufacturer Alienware. That same year, Dell sold the XPS M1710, which was one of the best-rated gaming notebooks of the year.

2007

Notable computer: iPhone 1

iPhone 1 Price tag: $599

$599 Inflation adjusted price: $727

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007. Apple has since sold more than 1 billion of its eleven generations of iPhones and is on track to sell far more. By combining a web browser, music player, and cell phone with an innovative user interface, the iPhone sparked a smartphone revolution that continues to change how consumers and technology interact.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new MacBook Air after giving the keynote address at the Apple MacWorld Conference in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008.

2008

Notable computer: MacBook Air

MacBook Air Price tag: $1,599

$1,599 Inflation adjusted price: $1,868

The increasing efficiency of computer chips allowed manufacturers to produce lighter and smaller machines, and the introduction of the MacBook Air in 2008 marked a transition to a new era. The first version could be purchased with a solid-state hard drive -- the first mass-market computer to run exclusively with this technology -- and weighed just 3 pounds.

2009

Notable computer: HP 2140 Mini-Note

HP 2140 Mini-Note Price tag: $499

$499 Inflation adjusted price: $585

Computer manufacturer Hewlett-Packard was the industry leader in global PC sales in 2009. It built many of the most popular PCs of the year, including the HP 2140 Mini-Note.

2010

Notable computer: iPad

iPad Price tag: $499

$499 Inflation adjusted price: $576

Tablet sales amounted to less than 2 million units in the year before the iPad's release. When the iPad was released in 2010, tablet sales shot up to 19.7 million. By 2016, tablet sales reached 207.1 million. The iPad combined the most popular features of the iPhone on a 9 inch screen, and gave a platform to thousands of new programs and applications.

2011

Notable computer: Acer Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Price tag: $349

$349 Inflation adjusted price: $390

2011 marked the release of Google's Chrome OS as well as the first laptop to run on the operating system, the Chromebook. One of the first Chromebooks, built by Acer to provide just basic functionality, cost just $349.

The new iPad 3, listed as featuring 4G connectivity and an ultra high resolution screen.

2012

Notable computer: Apple iPad (third generation)

Apple iPad (third generation) Price tag: $499

$499 Inflation adjusted price: $547

Although the iPad had been around for more than a year by 2012, sales of the device reached truly astronomical levels that year. Apple sold more than 50 million units that year. PC World rated the third generation iPad as the second best product of 2012, in part because it offered significant upgrades to the previous versions, including a high-resolution Retina display.

2013

Notable computer: Toshiba Satellite C55D

Toshiba Satellite C55D Price tag: $330

$330 Inflation adjusted price: $356

The Toshiba Satellite C55D is a budget laptop. For just $330, consumers can browse the Internet, watch movies, and check email. It was one of the best-selling laptops of 2013.

2014

Notable computer: Lenovo ThinkPad X240

Lenovo ThinkPad X240 Price tag: $1,555

$1,555 Inflation adjusted price: $1,653

A long way from the 1994 ThinkPad 775CD, recognized as the first laptop with a CD-ROM drive, the ThinkPad X240 is notable for its numerous USB and VGA ports. The X240 is also the lightest ThinkPad to date and has an innovative dual battery system that ensures a longer charge. 2014 was the final year in which desktops and notebooks outsold tablet computers.

2015

Notable computer: MacBook

MacBook Price tag: $1,299

$1,299 Inflation adjusted price: $1,379

After being discontinued for four years, the MacBook was reintroduced in 2015. The newest MacBook is thinner than its predecessors and has a higher pixel density meant to enhance the images on its screen. 2015 was the first year in which tablets outsold desktops and laptops.

2016

Notable computer: Lenovo Yoga 900S

Lenovo Yoga 900S Price tag: $1,099

$1,099 Inflation adjusted price: $1,152

PC vendors continued to introduce lighter and thinner laptops to the marketplace in 2016, while still making improvements in processing power, battery life, and screen display. One popular consumer trend that remained strong in 2016 was the 2-in-1 convertible laptop, which allows users to flip their laptop screens 360 degrees to convert their devices into a tablet. The thinnest convertible laptop at the time of its release in 2016 was the Lenovo Yoga 900S, which packs up to 10.5 hours of battery life and 256 GB of solid-state storage in just 0.5 inches of thickness. In 2017, the Asus Zenbook Flip S became the world's thinnest convertible, at just 0.4 inches.

Detailed findings

The early desktop computers of the late 70s and 80s provided a tiny fraction of the graphics, storage, and processing capabilities of the devices we have today -- and at several times the cost. However, for the time, these machines represented a massive improvement in the way people processed data, conducted business, and interacted with the world.

The 90s were also full of milestones in technology, in particular the widespread use of the internet. Computers built to be easy and accessible, such as the iMac in 1998, provided American families with a portal to the world.

There were even more changes in the world of personal computing in the last 15 years. The number of available devices rose, and the increasing quality of components allowed manufacturers to make smaller and lighter devices capable of much more.

In 2005, laptops outsold PCs in the United States for the first time. The iPhone’s introduction in 2007 marked the beginning of an era in which computing became truly mobile. Other handheld devices such as the iPad offered yet another option. And for the first time in 2015, more tablets were sold than all laptops and desktop computers combined.

Methodology

To estimate the cost of a computer in a given year, 24/7 Wall St. identified the price of a specific computer representative of each year between 1971 and 2016. Computers were considered representative if they were released that year and held an important place in the history of computing. A computer may be chosen as representative for a number of other reasons. A chosen computer may have been the best-selling model of the year or contain a significant technological development of that year, such as an innovation in processing power. Computers were only ever used for the year of their release, even if their sales or popularity reached a peak the following year. The parameter of 1971 was set in accordance with the release of the first ever personal computer.

