Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were interrupted while anchoring the news Wednesday morning when a fire alarm sounded because of a reported suspicious package sent to the Time Warner office.

CNN's New York office eerily evacuated Wednesday while on live television.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced to leave the Time Warner building while anchoring and sharing breaking news of suspicious packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas.

Live on air, what sounds like a fire alarm can be heard. Staffers are seen walking out of the building in the background. Then, Harlow interrupts a source to say they'll need to take a break because of the fire alarm.

Later, Harlow and Sciutto called in from the street to update viewers on their status after walking down six flights of stairs out of the building. Sciutto tweeted there was an "explosive device" sent to the office. Harlow, while trekking across Manhattan with staffers, said she believed all of her CNN colleagues evacuated safely.

Sciutto said the package did make it inside the building, but was flagged during a routine screening. He shared an image of a "containment vessel" heading to the office by truck. At least one street outside of the office was blocked to traffic.

According to CNN, the package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan often contributes to CNN but doesn't work for the company. He also is a contributor to MSNBC.

The New York City Police Department is investigating the package. Investigations are also underway for other packages sent to Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, and to former President Obama in Washington.

Time Warner Center – where CNN's New York offices are located – was just evacuated. The alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air reporting the packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas. @ShimonPro reporting it was over "a suspicious package." pic.twitter.com/EYBsytil0o — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 24, 2018

Here's the moment on CNN when @PoppyHarlowCNN and @jimsciutto had to run off the air in NYC and evacuate the building: pic.twitter.com/KYwQcgod3P — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 24, 2018

A U.S. official reportedly told the Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, N.Y., home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

Bart Jansen and Matt Spillane contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

