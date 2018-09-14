Tulare County Sheriff Department continues an investigation into a shooting in the 31800 block of Road 138 that left three family members dead late Wednesday.

Ron Holman

Tulare County sheriff's detectives and medical personnel are on scene at Carl F. Smith Middle School where several students were exposed to cocaine.

The incident was reported to deputies around 8:30 a.m. when balloons being played with near campus popped.

"Students found some balloons on benches outside of school," said Nick Garcia, director of Business Services for Terra Bella Union Elementary School District.

The students began playing with the balloons and when they popped, a "mysterious white substance" became airborne. Several other students were walking nearby on their way to school.

Narcotics detectives were called immediately.

"They verified that it was cocaine," Garcia said.

Paramedics were called and began treating the students.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said nine students were rushed to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. Their conditions were not released.

"I've sent the world," Boudreaux said. "Our community and children are a priority."

Detectives are trying to determine how the balloons got on campus and who they belonged to.

The scene was washed down to clear the cocaine, but Boudreaux said crews and detectives will remain on scene until everyone is safe and clues have been gathered.

Classes have resumed, Garcia added.

More: Number of new heroin users drops dramatically, but meth, marijuana use up, survey says

More: Florida couple allegedly sold drugs from their mobile home kitchen window, police say

Follow Calley Cederlof and Eric Woomer on Twitter: @calleyc_vtd and @EricWoomer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com