Convicted murderer Robert Van Hook is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection at 10 a.m. ET — 33 years after he stabbed a man to death in a Cincinnati apartment.

He will be the 56th person put to death in Ohio since the death penalty resumed in the state in 1999.

The execution will take place at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 80 miles southeast of the crime scene.

The victim's neighbor found David Self, 25, nearly disemboweled in February 1985. The gaping wound in his torso revealed his internal organs and was stuffed with a cigarette butt and the murder weapon itself: a paring knife.

The night of the slaying Van Hook, also 25 then, met Self at Subway bar, a downtown establishment popular among gay men. During the appeals process, Van Hook's defense team said "homosexual panic" may have prompted the killing.

However, Van Hook admitted to police he had been robbing gay men since he was 15.

In 1985, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A panel of the three Hamilton County judges found him guilty and sentenced him to death.

Van Hook, now 58, has exhausted his appeals.

In May, the Ohio Parole Board voted against clemency for Van Hook. Gov. John Kasich rejected his plea for clemency without comment.

Ohioans to Stop Executions will gather beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Lucasville prison and in Columbus. Other capital punishment protests are expected in Cleveland, Dayton, Euclid, Mansfield and Toledo.

"Our thoughts are with the family of David Self, the family of Robert Van Hook, and those tasked with carrying out another state-sanctioned execution," said Kevin Werner, executive director of the anti-death penalty group.

