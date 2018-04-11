Holly Lee is everyone singing along to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

That is, she's full of passion and volume and a whole lotta head-banging – wait for it at the end of the video.

We believe Freddie Mercury would have forgiven the bungled lyrics where she adds multiple verses of "let him gooo!" Because, hey, she's an artist and she's only 3.

Her mother, Charlene McMahon, 27, told the U.K.'s Daily Mail, that she taught the toddler the song because it's the only one she knew by heart. The little girl sings it multiple times a day and her mother said she wants to catch the hit movie when it hits theaters in their home of Scotland next week. Her mother said she also watched a video to learn the song and tried to perfect the range of voices she heard.

"...She just sings and tries to do everyone's different voices – the high pitch and the low pitch," McMahon said. "It's so funny when she comes out with these words like 'monstrosity.'"

