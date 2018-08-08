HOUSTON – Court documents detail the heartbreaking last moments of two Texas children who police say were killed by their father.

Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 62, of Houston is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his children, 8-year-old Marcel and 1-year-old Anna-Belle, on Saturday.

According to court documents, Ndossoka told investigators his son's last words were "Daddy, I'm sorry." Ndossoka said his daughter "just kept crying," the court documents say.

This photo provided by the Houston Police shows Jean Pierre Ndossoka. Ndossoka, suspected of fatally stabbing his children in Houston has been hospitalized after police found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car.

Investigators say Ndossoka slashed the children's throats Saturday before calling his estranged wife, Sabine Ntongo, to tell her he had killed them. He told her there was a key to his apartment under the doormat and he had "left a present for her," according to court records.

Ntongo found the children dead Saturday inside Ndossoka’s Houston apartment.

Police say Ndossoka left a note written in French confessing to the crime but blaming his wife, saying she would "carry the burden of our souls."

Ndossoka was found Sunday in Pasadena, a Houston suburb, with a gunshot wound. Police say he had tried to kill himself but survived. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Talking with police, the father at first said he did not remember what happened to his children. Ndossoka then said he “did something bad.”

“The defendant then admitted that he had done something to his children and when asked ‘What?’ he motioned towards his neck,” according to the court documents.

