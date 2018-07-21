A Dallas police motorcycle officer who was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a funeral escort early Saturday morning died after he was taken to a hospital, police chief Renee Hall said at a news conference.

Sr. Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens was a 32-year veteran of the police department.

The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. near eastbound Interstate 20 and Bonnie View Drive. Police were escorting the body of a fellow officer, Sr. Cpl. Tyrone Andrews, from Laurel Land Funeral Home to East Texas.

Givens was blocking the Bonnie View entrance ramp of eastbound I-20 for the escort when he was stuck by a Kia Sportage SUV "at a high rate of speed," Hall said. Givens, who had been in the motorcycle unit since 2012, had been stationary on his motorcycle with his emergency lights on.

He was taken to Baylor hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man, struck a concrete divider and stayed at the scene, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Hall said. A source told WFAA that the suspect blew a .19 on a blood-alcohol breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

"Keep the Givens family in your prayers," Hall said. "Keep the Dallas Police Department in your prayers."

Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted, "Our hearts are broken once again," about Givens' death. "Please pray for the Givens family and for the brave @DallasPD officers who protect us every day."

Givens is the second Dallas police officer to die in the line of duty this year. Officer Rogelio Santander was fatally shot in April while trying to arrest a theft suspect.

Givens' death also comes just three weeks after the department marked two years since four of its officers were killed in a downtown ambush on July 7, 2016. A DART police officer was also killed in the 2016 shooting.

