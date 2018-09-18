Scientists and officials in China are trying to isolate a deadly pig virus potentially threatening the nation's pork industry.

According to Reuters, an outbreak of African swine fever was discovered on a farm in inner Mongolia. Eight pigs died and 14 more were infected.

Since August 1, the virus has spread to seven provinces in China, reports Bloomberg. About 40,000 pigs have died, disrupting a pork industry valued at $128 billion.

China has introduced several new rules to attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Reuters reports Chinese officials have banned transporting live hogs or pig products from areas bordering a province with an outbreak.

China also introduced bans on feeding kitchen waste or using feed from pig blood, reports Reuters.

African swine fever is a virus affecting pigs. There is currently no vaccine to combat the disease, reports Bloomberg. The virus does not affect humans.

Last month, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Association warned the outbreak could move to neighboring countries in Asia, reports The Associated Press.

