Moore Collage
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are coming together to celebrate the birth of their eldest daughter, Rumer.

The former couple were captured taking photos at a birthday celebration for the 30-year-old this weekend.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters together. Willis also shares two daughters with his current wife, model Emma Heming.

"Thanks for making me," Rumer captioned a photo of her parents giving her a kiss on each cheek.

Thanks for making me. 👶🏼

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on

Younger sister Tallulah, 24, also shared a photo with mom and dad to her Instagram.

👪

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on

And of course, the night wouldn't be complete without a family photo! Rumer also shared an image of the whole gang posing for a photo, including middle daughter Scout, 27.

Family

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on

Looks like the former couple like to keep things fun. Willis even got roasted by Moore when she made a surprise appearance at his Comedy Central Roast in Los Angeles last month.

More: 10 best burns from the Bruce Willis roast (Demi Moore's included)

More: Ashton Kutcher didn't eat for a week after Demi Moore divorce

25 celeb couples we forgot about
01 / 50
Even if you possess pop culture prowess, it's impossible to remember every celeb coupling. As a refresher, we present former flames who might make you say, "I totally forgot they dated!" Before Ryan Reynolds tied the knot with Scarlett Johansson or Blake Lively, he was engaged to Alanis Morissette.
02 / 50
The twosome, at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003, ended their engagement in 2007.
03 / 50
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, pictured in 1998, had a romance in the '90s.
04 / 50
Moss, with Depp in 1995, told 'Vanity Fair' in 2012 after their breakup she missed having "that gauge of somebody I could trust," and experienced "Years and years of crying."
05 / 50
Part of the 2000s were tinged 'Grey' for Keira Knightley as she dated Christian Grey himself, Jamie Dornan.
06 / 50
Knightley and Dornan, seen in London in 2004, reportedly dated from 2003 to 2005.
07 / 50
Though they played siblings on 'Everwood' Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp dated in real life.
08 / 50
Pratt, in a scene from The WB series with VanCamp, spoke about the awkward fan reaction to their relationship with 'TV Guide' in 2006. "The people who know us are happy, and probably expected it to happen eventually," he said. "But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that's like, 'That's really creepy. You just kissed your sister.'"
09 / 50
The romance of Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger, at a football game in November of 2014, was short-lived.
10 / 50
News that the couple, pictured in February of 2015, had called it quits broke in April of that year.
11 / 50
Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley, at the Golden Globes in 2002, were married in 2000.
12 / 50
Of their split, Garner with Foley, told 'Allure' in 2013, "We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us. We didn't have a shot. He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."
13 / 50
Before marrying Cash Warren, Jessica Alba was engaged to Michael Weatherly. They are pictured at a movie premiere from 2001.
14 / 50
Alba and her 'Dark Angel' co-star, Weatherly, split in 2003.
15 / 50
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden, at the MTV Video Music awards in 2005, went steady back in they day.
16 / 50
Before becoming exes in 2006, Madden gushed over Duff to 'People,' calling her "the perfect person." "She’s confident, she accepts me for my imperfections and she is good to me," he shared. "I never have to question if she’s going to be there, because I know she will be."
17 / 50
Common and Serena Williams, in New York City in 2010, had a long-term relationship.
18 / 50
During a 2015 appearance on 'The Meredith Vieira Show,' Common, with Williams, spoke to his friendship with his ex. "We got a great understanding," Common said, "and I care about her as a person."
19 / 50
Matt Dillon and Cameron Diaz dated in the mid to late 90s.
20 / 50
The 'There's Something About Mary' actors called it quits in 1998, the year the film was released.
21 / 50
Kirsten Dunst Jake Gyllenhaal, at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, were introduced by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.
22 / 50
Gyllenhaal and Dunst, in London in 2004, split that year. In 2015, he told Howard Stern though he's been in love he's held himself back from getting married. "I think I probably just got scared," he said.
23 / 50
Prior to tying the knot with Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky dated Adrien Brody.
24 / 50
Pataky and Brody certainly seemed happy at the Venice Film Festival in 2007.
25 / 50
Avril Lavigne used to call reality star Brody Jenner her boyfriend.
26 / 50
Lavigne and Jenner, in New York City in 2011, split in 2012, but he had no hard feelings. Of Lavigne's wedding to Chad Kroeger, Jenner told 'The Huffington Post' in 2013, "I'm very happy for them, I hope that they're very happy. Avril and I are still friends who talk, and I wish her nothing but the best and I hope it lasts."
27 / 50
'Ghost Whisperer' co-stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy, in 2009, used to be an item.
28 / 50
Hewitt and Kennedy,in New York in 2009, split the following year.
29 / 50
Before dating Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom called Kate Bosworth his girl.
30 / 50
Bosworth, with Bloom in Hollywood in 2004, said in a 2008 issue of 'Vogue,' "(Bloom) was the first big heartbreak," per 'The Huffington Post.'
31 / 50
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck, with Bruce Willis, also dated.
32 / 50
Paltrow, with her 'Bounce' co-star Affleck in a scene from the 2000 movie, told Howard Stern in 2015 "he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."
33 / 50
Another Miley Cyrus relationship makes our list -- her romance with Nick Jonas.
34 / 50
In a Reddit Ask Me Anything, Nick Jonas, pictured with (left to right) Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Kevin Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato said he was a fan of her then-image. "... It’s been a while since I spoke to Miley, but I think that the persona is awesome and I think that she is living proof that you can continue to evolve as an artist and a creator," he said.
35 / 50
Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz, pictured in Beverly Hills in 2001, split in 2004.
36 / 50
Cruise and Cruz shared the screen in the Cameron Crowe-directed 'Vanilla Sky.' In 2001 they posed at the Hollywood premiere.
37 / 50
Michael Keaton, aka the Caped Crusader, and Courteney Cox, seen in 1995, dated.
38 / 50
In 1995, the couple ended their years-long relationship. That year she told 'People,' "Nothing about our relationship was ever simple."
39 / 50
Cox's 'Friend's' co-star, Jennifer Aniston had a relationship with John Mayer that might've slipped some peoples' memories.
40 / 50
Mayer, with Aniston at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar party, told 'Rolling Stone' in 2010, he was still fixated on their split. "I've never really gotten over it," he said. "It was one of the worst times of my life."
41 / 50
Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan are also former baes.
42 / 50
At least they have Lohan's guest spot on Valderrama's 'That '70s Show' to remember.
43 / 50
Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger parted ways in 2011.
44 / 50
Zellweger and Cooper met while working on the film 'Case 39' released in 2009.
45 / 50
Winona Ryder and Matt Damon, at the Golden Globes in 2000, are celebrity exes.
46 / 50
Damon, with Ryder, spoke kindly of their time together in a 2004 interview with 'Playboy,' calling it "a great relationship."
47 / 50
'Home Fries' co-stars Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson also dated in real life.
48 / 50
Barrymore, with Cameron Diaz and Wilson in a scene from 'Charlies Angels: Full Throttle,' previously told 'People' of her former beau, "From the moment I saw him, I realized he was the most incredible person I'd ever been so fortunate to meet."
49 / 50
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman, in 2016, almost made it down the aisle.
50 / 50
In a 2017 interview with 'The Edit,' Kidman, pictured with Kravitz and her husband Keith Urban in 2013, spoke of their engagement, adding "I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com