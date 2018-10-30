Chrysler through the years: Past and present

Mike Manley, who heads the Jeep and Ram brands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, introduces the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler during the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it made $642 million in net profit in its first quarter after the death of former CEO Sergio Marchionne.

But that figure was dragged down by what the company estimates its alleged U.S. diesel emissions scandal will cost it — $812 million (713 million euro).

The company, notably, is not acknowledging guilt.

"This charge does not represent an agreed settlement amount nor an admission of liability, but represents an estimate of the provisions under applicable accounting guidelines based on progress of settlement discussions with counterparties," according to the earnings report.

The company faces lawsuits over alleged diesel emissions cheating in an estimated 100,000 2014-16 Ecodiesel Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

The company has denied wrongdoing. Fiat Chrysler is the latest automaker to face accusations of cheating on diesel emissions standards after Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal, a much broader episode that has cost that company billions.

As Fiat Chrysler reported its third-quarter earnings Tuesday, the post-Marchionne future became clearer. Although Mike Manley, the new CEO, was in charge as second-quarter earnings were released in July, the baton was with Marchionne during that period. Marchionne died in July after a sudden bad turn in a health problem he had battled for more than a year.

For the quarter, the company said it made $2.28 billion (2 billion euro) before taxes and interest, a 13 percent increase over the same period last year, and a net profit of $642 million (564 million euro), down 38 percent during that time. Net revenues stood at $32.8 billion (28.8 billion euro), up 9 percent. Earnings per share of $1.01 beat estimates of 93 cents per share.

The company's performance was buoyed by strong sales of Jeep and Ram in North America, where pretax profit was up 51 percent for the quarter compared with the same period in 2017. Volumes in China, however, were a drag on results.

Manley has generally gotten high marks from analysts for his leadership to date, including for shepherding a deal to sell Fiat Chrysler's Magneti Marelli components operation for more than $7 billion. That sale should allow for a payout of $2.28 billion to shareholders next year, and the beginning of an annual dividend of 20 percent of earnings.

In recent months, FCA has been riding high on its SUV and truck sales, even outselling Ford in the U.S. in September. The company’s mix of updated products this year, including a new Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, have come at an opportune time.

“The company has been doing a lot of things right,” said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis, in a note. “Although incentive spend has increased, it's being used wisely to help curb lagging inventory, and the company continues to lean into its strong truck and SUV offerings.”

Follow Detroit Free Press reporter Eric D. Lawrence on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence. Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this report.



