WATCH LIVE
On Air 11:55AM
80
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Weather Summary: 80 degrees
Menu
KTHV Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
  • Elections
© 2018 KTHV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
© 2018 KTHV-TV. All Rights Reserved.