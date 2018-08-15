WASHINGTON – President Trump has revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, a Barack Obama appointee who has criticized Trump over the Russia investigation.

Trump also said he continues to review the security clearances of other Obama-era officials, a list to which he has added the names of former FBI officials who were involved in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a written statement read by press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday, Trump said Brennan has engaged in "erratic" behavior and lodged unfair allegations; Brennan and his supporters said Trump's security review was politically motivated and designed to target his freedom of speech.

"Any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," Sanders said.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Critics of the president called the security review nothing less than the compilation of a Trump blacklist.

"This has zero to do with national security," tweeted Michael Bromwich, an attorney for former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, whose security clearance is one of those under review. "This is an Official Enemies List. The offense: exercising 1st Amendment rights."

Trump announced last month he was reviewing the security clearances of a number of ex-Obama officials, including former FBI director director James Comey, former national intelligence director James Clapper, former CIA director Michael Hayden, former national security adviser Susan Rice and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

In making his announcement about Brennan, Trump added two new names to the list, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Strzok is the FBI official fired last week in part because of anti-Trump text messages he sent to Page.

