A few weeks after Facebook alerted the world that that millions of user accounts had been compromised by a hack of its systems, one thing should be clear: If you’ve been using the Facebook Login option to sign into other sites with your Facebook account, you need to consider alternatives.

That’s because that Facebook hack – in which a series of vulnerabilities let attackers take over accounts without having to enter a password – also allowed the attackers access via Facebook Login to other sites used by their targets.

And as Facebook product-management vice president Guy Rosen wrote in an Oct. 2 post, third-party sites that didn’t implement Facebook Login according to the company’s specifications could still be leaving accounts there vulnerable, even after Facebook’s reset of the “access token” system exploited in the hack.

But your scrutiny shouldn’t stop at Facebook either. The entire system of “social logins” – in which you sign into another site using your credentials at a larger social network – deserves a closer look.

These are popular (in a study posted in 2016 by the identity-managed firm LoginRadius found that 93 percent of customers preferred social logins to the traditional combination of e-mail address and password) for their ease of use. You don’t need to create and remember a unique and non-obvious password, a task at which many of us are terrible.

Here’s to see which sites are hooked up to your social networks at the top three such firms in that LoginRadius report: Facebook (53.1 percent of the social-login market), Google (44.8 percent) and Twitter (far behind at 1 percent).

Facebook: First open your account settings, then click or tap “Apps and Websites.” Under “Logged in with Facebook,” you’ll see the external sites linked to your account.

Google: Visit accounts.google.com, sign in, and click or tap “Apps with account access” under the “Sign-in & security” heading at the left. On the next screen, click or tap “Manage apps.”

Twitter: Open your settings on its site or in its apps, then click or tap “Apps and devices.”

The safest case for keeping these social logins involves accounts that don’t expose your identity, your communications or your money. For instance, if your social login only lets you read a news site (an option USA TODAY offers), then a compromise of that authentication risks relatively little.

For more sensitive accounts, you are safer overall switching to usernames and passwords – with the latter created and saved securely by a password manager such as LastPass (my pick), Dashlane or 1Password.

But making that switch can be difficult. If, for instance, you created a Spotify account from your Facebook profile, you can’t ditch that and will instead have to create a new account--then recreate your playlists there.

At a minimum, you should enable two-step verification – see how at Facebook, Google and Twitter – at any social networks that log you into other sites of value. This will guard your accounts at those networks by letting you confirm any strange log-in with a one-time code, usually texted to your phone or calculated by an app on it.

But looking forward, I can’t see any reason to turn to Facebook social logins for new accounts. The company had one job, and it blew it; you should feel welcome to punish it by taking your business elsewhere.

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, e-mail Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

