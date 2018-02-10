Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Oct. 02, 2018 in London.

Duchess Kate is back at work after her six-month maternity leave.

The royal, who gave birth to third child Prince Louis on April 23, made her return appearance during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London Tuesday.

Sayers Croft is an outdoor learning center that focuses on educating children and the local community on the environment.

The duchess opted for a more laid-back look for the visit, sporting brown pants, a forest green sweater and matching jacket.

She also wore leather boots by Penelope Chilvers, a favorite of hers.

This isn't the first time Kate has been spotted since giving birth. She was photographed at the royal wedding in May, as well as Prince Louis' christening and Wimbledon in July), but it does mark her first official royal engagement since Louis' birth.

Kate, 36, allowed herself a longer maternity break this time around. Following the July 22, 2013, birth of Prince George, now 5, she was back at work by the end of August. She took more time following the May 2, 2015, birth of Princess Charlotte, now 3, returning to work that September.

