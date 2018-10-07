Duchess Meghan of Sussex's third outfit of the day on Tuesday was another stunner: A sleek black dress that looked perfect at a summer garden party in green Ireland, where she and Prince Harry are on their first official foreign trip as a royal couple.

Fresh from a day of royal and military celebrations in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dublin Tuesday evening and plunged into a busy schedule that will continue Wednesday.

Their day culminated in a garden party at Glencairn House, the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland in Dublin, where the former Meghan Markle's stylish dress stood out even after a day of stylish outfits.

"We’re so pleased to be here for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many!" Harry declared in a speech at the party.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex raise glasses at a garden party at Glencairn House, the Briths ambassador's residence in Dublin, during their royal visit to Ireland, July 10, 2018.

Brian Lawless / Pool/EPA-EFE

She was dressed on arrival in a dark green top and matching mid-length skirt with pockets by Givenchy. Her hair was pulled back in an off-center low chignon and she carried a large cognac-colored bag by Strathberry.

Harry had changed from his military uniform into a smart suit with an olive green tie.

The palace tweeted a picture of their arrival in both English and Irish.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪



Tá an Diúc agus an Bandiúc Sussex i mBaile Átha Cliath ar a gcéad chuairt oifigiúil go hÉirinn. #CuairtRíogaArÉirinn 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TJdiJWgx1u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Meghan wasn't wearing a hat or fascinator when she arrived at the airport but she was wearing nude suede high heels.

They were similar or the same ones she wore earlier in the day with a fit-and-flared dark Dior dress during celebrations of the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, poses with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex in Dublin at the start of their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.

PAUL FAITH/ AFP/Getty Images

The couple headed first to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, elected a year ago as Taoiseach, becoming Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister and its first openly gay head of government.

Next they raised glasses at what Kensington Palace called a "Summer Party" at Glencairn House, where Harry delivered a warm speech, in English and some Irish, about the history of British-Irish relations.

For the occasion, Meghan let down her hair into loose curls and donned a cool sleeveless black dress by Emilia Wickstead with an sleek A-line silhouette, square neckline, midi length and a belt.

The weather looked good for a garden party, according to a British Embassy tweet.

All set for the Royal couple to arrive! Fabulous occasion and fabulous weather! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/rW3QSuoIX9 — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

In his speech at the party, Harry talked about the successful exchange of recent visits of royals and officials between the two countries, especially his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's historic state visit in May 2011.

"As each other’s closest neighbors, the U.K. and Ireland’s relationship is unique; our shared history is long and complex. There have of course been challenging, and at times tragic, periods of that relationship," Harry said, according to a palace transcript of his speech. "On this visit we will also celebrate just how much unites us...We share common values; culture, business links, family ties, and possibly a similar sense of humor."

He concluded by quoting from the traditional saying in Irish to the effect of "we live in each other’s shadows," shielding each other and relying on each other for shelter.

"That sentiment is as apt now as it was then, as we draw strength from one another as neighbors, partners, and above all friends," Harry said.

The Sussex itinerary over the next 24 hours includes receptions, sports and a meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins.

They are scheduled to see the historic Book of Kells in Trinity College's famed Old Library, pay respects at the nearby memorial to the Irish Famine and explore the Irish Emigration Museum.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan charm Ireland Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018. 01 / 11 Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018. 01 / 11

The palace has described their visit as an opportunity for the couple to meet the people of Dublin and visit organizations "central to Irish life."

Since their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, a former actress, have appeared in public, solo and together, multiple times in Britain but this quick trip marks their international debut as representatives of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and at the request of her government.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14 Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com