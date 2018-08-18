Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess Meghan, is not holding back his thoughts on the royal family.

During an interview with British newspaper The Sun published late Friday, Markle, 74, compared his daughter's new royal family to Scientologists.

"They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family," he told the publication. "They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive."

He continued, "If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up! They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear."

His remarks come weeks after he told the Daily Mail that his 37-year-old daughter "cut me off completely" as punishment for staging fake paparazzi pictures before the royal wedding and speaking critically of the royal family.

