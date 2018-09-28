SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook says the accounts of nearly 50 million users were breached.

Attackers exploited a feature in Facebook's code that allowed them to take over users' accounts. The breach was discovered earlier this week.

Facebook says it has patched the vulnerability. It has also notified law enforcement officials.

More than 90 million of Facebook’s users were forced to log out of their accounts Friday morning as a security measure. They will be notified why.

Facebook says it is in the early stages of its investigation. It has not identified the attackers nor does it know the origin of the attack.

Attackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook’s code that impacted "View As," a feature that lets people see what their own profile looks like to someone else, allowing them to steal Facebook access tokens they could then use to take over people's accounts.

These access tokens are like digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don’t need to re-enter their password every time they use Facebook.

"We have reset the access tokens of the almost 50 million accounts we know were affected to protect their security. We’re also taking the precautionary step of resetting access tokens for another 40 million accounts that have been subject to a 'View As' look-up in the last year," said Guy Rosen, vice president of product management.

When these 90 million people log back into Facebook or any apps that use Facebook login, they will be notified at the top of their News Feed, Rosen said.

Facebook says there's no need for users to reset their passwords.

This story is developing.

