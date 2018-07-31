​SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook has detected a new campaign to influence the November midterms by targeting hot-button social issues, raising the possibility that Russia is again attempting to interfere in U.S. elections.

The 32 fake pages and accounts were created between March 2017 and May 2018 and were first discovered two weeks ago, the social media giant said.

Facebook says it has not definitively tied the eight Facebook pages, 17 Facebook profiles, and seven Instagram accounts to Russia or the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency and will leave that determination to law enforcement. Intelligence and law enforcement officials have warned that Russia would engage in election interference in this year's elections.

"We still don't have firm evidence to say with certainty who's behind this effort," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in a blog post. "Some of the activity is consistent with what we saw from the IRA before and after the 2016 elections. And we've found evidence of some connections between these accounts and IRA accounts we disabled last year."

Facebook has been working with law enforcement to investigate the activity. More than 290,000 Facebook accounts followed the pages such as “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” “Mindful Being” and “Resisters." The Facebook pages were not pushing specific candidates ahead of the midterms but, as during the 2016 presidential election, sought to stir anger on divisive issues such as race and immigration. Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the pages and accounts were removed Tuesday.

Collectively, the fake pages spent about $11,000 on 150 ads on Facebook and Instagram, which were paid for in U.S. and Canadian dollars, and were placed between April 2017 and June 2018.

The fake pages also created more than 9,500 posts on Facebook and one on Instagram.

"The goal of these operations is to sow discord, distrust, and division in an attempt to undermine public faith in our institutions and our political system. The Russians want a weak America," Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement. "There is still much that needs to be done to prevent and counter foreign interference on social media."

The tactics of the campaign are similar to Russian interference in the presidential election but were more carefully disguised, Facebook said. The fake pages used VPNs, internet phone services and third parties to purchase ads.

"It's clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency," Sandberg said in a conference call with reporters. "We face determined, well-funded adversaries who won't give up and are constantly changing tactics."

As during and after the 2016 presidential election, fake accounts tried to turn out Facebook users to real-life events. Since May 2017, some 30 events were created, while about half had fewer than 100 accounts who expressed interest in attending. The largest event had 4,700 accounts interested in attending and 1,400 users said that they would attend.

The company said it decided to alert the public early in its investigation because one event promoted by the "Resisters" page to protest the "Unite the Right" was scheduled for Aug. 10 in Washington.

Fake administrators connected with administrators from five legitimate pages to co-host the event. According to Facebook, these pages unwittingly helped build interest in the event, posting information about transportation and locations.

The event was disabled Tuesday and Facebook notified 2,600 Facebook users who had indicated interest in attending.

Facebook has intensified efforts to identify and remove bad actors after the Russian-based Internet Research Agency sowed conflict during the 2016 presidential campaign. Lawmakers have sharply criticized Facebook for failing to stop the election interference.

Artificial intelligence and additional human reviewers have been deployed to spot suspicious activity in the run-up to the midterm elections. Facebook also now requires political advertisers in the U.S. to register before placing ads and is putting all political ads in a public database.

“Today’s disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity," Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

Earlier this month Gleicher declined to directly answer questions on whether Facebook had detected Russian interference in the midterms.

“We know that Russians and other bad actors are going to continue to try to abuse our platform before the midterms, probably during the midterms, after the midterms, and around other events and elections,” he said. “We are continually looking for that type of activity, and as and when we find things, which we think is inevitable, we’ll notify law enforcement, and where we can, the public.”

