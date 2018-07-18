After Col. Harland Sanders' name got thrown under the bus last week by "Papa John" Schnatter, the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder's family is coming to his defense.

Schnatter invoked Sanders' name in admitted to using the N-word. It occurred in a session in which he was learning how to distance himself from racist groups in a conference call. Schnatter said Col. Sanders never faced criticism for using the N-word, which he blurted out.

In a radio interview following the news, Schnatter said he was "just talking the way the colonel talked."

Trigg Adams, Sanders' grandson, told the Louisville Courier Journal that saying Sanders used the N-word or any racially offensive words is "an absolute lie."

"He's a weasel," Adams said about Schnatter. "Because he's prejudiced, he's trying to say somebody else was, too. (Sanders) had absolutely no prejudice against anybody."

Previously: Papa John said Colonel Sanders used the N-word. Was KFC's icon racist?

Cindy Wurster Sjorgen, a great-granddaughter of Colonel Sanders, said in a statement that Sanders "was known to throw around a few cuss words but never a racial slur. For Mr. Schnatter to use the colonel as a scapegoat for his own horrible, disgusting mouth and racist beliefs is inexcusable."

Adams, who worked in his grandfather's stores in Corbin, Ky., in the 1950s, said Sanders had black employees working in his kitchens, and Adams never saw or heard Sanders treat them poorly.

Sanders donated more than $20 million to charities during his lifetime, Adams said, and race wasn't a factor in who he gave his money to.

"He loved anyone who he felt was kind and good and faithful," Adams said, adding that Sanders donated to multiple Christian denominations, including black churches, which he sometimes attended.

Sanders was named by reporters during the 1960s as a financial contributor to George Wallace Jr., the 45th Alabama governor known for his pro-segregation positions during the Civil Rights movement.

Related: Papa Yeezy's? John Schnatter says rapper was floated as a co-pitchman

Adams said Sanders, who was politically conservative, likely supported Wallace for other stances aligned with his own despite Wallace's racial attitudes.

Sanders was also one of Wallace's serious considerations for his running mate during his presidential campaign, according to Time, but Adams said his grandfather never would have taken up a political office like vice president of the United States.

Sanders' famous white suit was about promoting his own name. Adams said he used his honorary "colonel" title to create a brand for himself, and he dressed like a southern plantation owner and bleached his red mustache white to match the title.

"There was no racism in him," Adams said. "To him, all people were equally children of God."

Reach reporter Emma Austin: 502-582-7081, eaustin@gannett.com. Twitter: @emmacaustin. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: www.courier-journal.com/subscribe.

Colonel Harland Sanders poses with daughter Margaret Sanders, great-grandson John Joseph Wurster, baby Harland James Wurster, granddaughter Josephine Wurster and Cindy Wurster. Courtesy of Cindy Wurster Sjogren

Cindy Wurster Sjogren

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com