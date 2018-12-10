An Australian couple is taking maternity leave to a whole other level – by road tripping to all 50 states with their newborn, Harper Yeats, and possibly breaking a world record in the process.

Mom Cindy Lim, 31, and dad Tristan Yeats, 34, have kept track of the family's travels on an Instagram account that features adorable photos of baby Harper in each state they stop in.

Why the epic journey with their 5-month-old? Lim told ABC 13 News that it's all about the family time.

"I can't see any better opportunity where both parents get to be with the kid, making up the rules as we go," she said. "We get to see how we operate as a family, see how we want to raise her. What we want to show her and teach her, we decide on the go."

According to their Instagram, the family only have 3 states to go before reach the goal of seeing all 50 before Harper turns 6-months-old. If they achieve their goal, Harper will break the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to visit every American state, according to Fox News and Travel and Leisure.

Here are a few highlights from Harper's journey so far, which has garnered an impressive 18,000 followers:

