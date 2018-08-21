Al Iacobelli walks out of the federal courthouse in Detroit on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, through a key defendant in the wide-ranging training center scandal, "sought to corrupt and warp the labor-management relationship" with senior union officials.

The statement in a sentencing memorandum for Alphons Iacobelli, a former vice president of employee relations for Fiat Chrysler, is part of what appears to be a dramatic uptick in the allegations directed toward the automaker.

Prosecutors said the automaker wanted to influence labor contracts and that union officials failed in their duties to represent union members.

The company insisted that wrongdoing was limited to certain bad actors and did not affect contract bargaining with the United Auto Workers.

"FCA sought to obtain benefits, concessions and advantages in the negotiation and administration of collective bargaining agreements with the UAW in an effort to buy labor peace," federal prosecutors said in a 14-page sentencing memo filed Monday in court. "High-level officials of the UAW sought to enrich themselves and live lavish lifestyles rather than zealously work on behalf of the best interests of tens of thousands of rank and file members of their union."

Fiat Chrysler provided more than $9 million in illegal chargebacks – money from FCA used to pay the salaries of UAW officials at the training center, a place that was supposed to provide for autoworker training – between June 2009 and July 2017, according to prosecutors. The government said Iacobelli and FCA viewed the chargebacks as a political gift to the UAW and that high-level UAW officials assigned union officials to the training center "with no intention that they would perform any real work at the NTC."

The dollar figure suggests the government believes it was an even pricier scheme than previously reported. Earlier stories had focused on allegations that $4.5 million had been misused, in part, on expensive clothing, jewelry and travel.

In its response to the allegations, the company called itself a victim in the case.

“FCA US firmly restates that it was a victim of illegal conduct by certain rogue individuals who formerly held leadership roles at the National Training Center (NTC), an independent legal entity. FCA US also confirms that the conduct of these individuals had no impact on the collective bargaining agreement," according to a company statement issued Monday evening.

The company said the actions involved "a small number of bad actors, who, for personal gain, misappropriated training funds entrusted to their control and who, unfortunately, co-opted other individuals who reported to them to carry out or conceal their activity over a period of several years.”

The union has also insisted the case is limited to a few bad actors.

"The UAW has zero tolerance for corruption or wrongdoing, at any level of the organization. Now, our leadership team had no knowledge of the misconduct – which involved former union members and former auto executives – until it was brought to our attention by the government," then-UAW President Dennis Williams said last year.

The sentencing paperwork does, however, also focus on the specific role of Iacobelli, with the government pointing to his efforts to cooperate and suggesting a sentence of six years and four months rather than a possible eight-year sentence. Iacobelli is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 27.

"The court's sentence should reflect the seriousness of Iacobelli's crimes and the need to deter corporate executives, corporations, union officials and labor unions from similar conduct. At the same time, the sentence should account for Iacobelli's acceptance of responsibility and his sincere efforts at revealing vast labor-management corruption and assisting in efforts to end it," according to the memorandum.

Prosecutors also said Iacobelli was able to avoid more than $800,000 in taxes on the “significant stream of income he directed to himself.”

Authorities previously said Iacobelli used $1 million in training center funds to buy a new pool, $35,000 pens and a Ferrari.

Prosecutors noted that Iacobelli, for certain aspects of the negotiations and relationship with the UAW, reported directly to former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died in July.

In his own sentencing memorandum, Iacobelli's attorney, David DuMouchel, argued that the corruption at the heart of the case – bribing of UAW officials with travel, jewelry, cash and more – preceded Iacobelli. DuMouchel requested a sentence of 37 to 46 months in prison.

Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor, had noted previously that the government appeared to be more directly focusing its fire on the automaker.

He said that language in the plea agreement this year for former FCA director of employee relations Michael Brown indicates that the Justice Department sees a more widespread case.

"I think that the Justice Department is making the point that it wasn’t just lining their pockets, but that this went much deeper, that this affected the union contracts," Henning told the Detroit Free Press in June.

Authorities said Iacobelli worked closely with the late General Holiefield, a former UAW vice president, on the scheme.

Holiefield's widow, Monica Morgan, was the first person to be sentenced in the scandal.

Last month, Morgan, a prominent metro Detroit photographer, filed paperwork to appeal her 18-month sentence on a tax charge, to which she pleaded guilty in February.

Authorities said Morgan hid $201,000 on her 2011 taxes, and Morgan, in plea documents, acknowledged that the money came from criminal activity.

