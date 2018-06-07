Cruise ship tours: MSC Cruises' MSC Seaview
Thinking about a voyage with MSC Cruises? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the fast-growing line's just-unveiled MSC Seaview — one of the largest new cruise vessels of the year.
Christened last month in Genoa, Italy, Seaview measures about 154,000 tons, making it the 16th largest cruise ship in the world. It holds 4,134 passengers at double occupancy.
As can be seen in the tour, Seaside offers all the trappings of a major mega-resort including nearly a dozen eateries and multiple bars, lounges and showrooms. Other features include an Aqua Park with four water slides, a ropes course called Adventure Trail and two of the longest zip lines at sea (at 394 feet).
FABULOUS PHOTOS: The 25 biggest cruise ships in the world
Created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Seaview tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:
