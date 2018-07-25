A general view of the Home Bargains store where a man is accused of an acid attack on a young boy, in Worcester, England.

Matthew Cooper, AP

LONDON — Five men have been charged by police in Britain after acid was thrown on a 3-year-old boy, leaving him with serious burns.

The incident occurred at a home goods store in the city of Worcester, about 100 miles northwest of London, at about 2:15 p.m. local time Saturday. Police said it was deliberate.

The men, ages 41 to 22, were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and were due to appear in court Wednesday. West Mercia Police, which covers Worcester, said they are not releasing their names for legal reasons.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face. He has now been discharged, but the long-term consequences of his injuries aren’t known, police said.

"This has been a shocking incident which we know has caused a great deal of concern in our community ... we are absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of this incident," West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said in a statement.

The incident is one of the latest in a series of acid attacks across the United Kingdom and in the rest of Europe. They are becoming more common for several reasons including a crackdown by police on knives and guns.

More: Acid attacks growing more common across Europe

More: German green energy executive injured in acid attack

More: France acid attack victims: Pray for mentally ill assailant

More: UK attackers on scooters target victims with thefts, acid

More: Why acid attacks are on the rise in Britain

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com