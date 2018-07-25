Daniel Noll Sr. measures how high the flood water reached in his backyard on Spring Street during an interview in Tremont, Pa. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Flash flood warnings and watches were in effect Wednesday across much of the Mid-Atlantic and deep into upstate New York as heavy rains continued to pound the waterlogged region for a fifth day.

About 32 million people have been under a cloud of flood watches for days, most of them in the East, as almost a quarter of the nation struggled with a double whammy of overwhelming waters or excessive heat.

Almost 40 million people from Washington state to Arizona were dealing with a dangerous heat wave, the National Weather Service said.

In the East, weather service radar showed bands of moderate to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms extending from eastern North Carolina across Virginia and into Maryland, central Pennsylvania and central and western New York state.

Isolated flash flooding was occurring over portions of eastern North Carolina and central Pennsylvania. This week's rain pushed Baltimore to its wettest July on record, with more than a foot of rain this month. Washington, D.C., could also set a record for its rainiest July by next week.

In the West, south-central Arizona, including the entire Phoenix metropolitan area was under an excessive heat warning. Temperatures on Wednesday were forecast to reach 116 in some areas.

Death Valley will see highs above 120 the next couple of days, with nighttime temperatures dropping to only about 100.

Southern California also was locked in a pattern of triple-digit temperatures, and people were urged to ease off air conditioners and other appliances during peak power usage from 5-9 p.m.

In the normally mild Northwest, Portland, Oregon, was under a heat advisory, with temperatures expected in the mid-90s through Thursday.

