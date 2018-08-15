Ford 'Bullitt' Mustang displayed in a box on the National Mall

Alan Trustman is not sick and has no reason to make a last wish, but he has one anyway.

“I want to drive the Bullitt Mustang,” said the 87-year-old Hollywood screenwriter who penned “Bullitt,” the 1968 mob thriller that featured the iconic muscle car that crossed 10 million in production this month.

“I’m not a great driver," Trustman said. "I don’t know that much about automobiles. But every time I see a Mustang on the road, I feel good. That’s my car.

“I’d be very gentle with the car. I just want to use this marvelous, powerful machine to go to the drugstore and the supermarket. It’s my car. I invented it. It like an old friend feeling, or a son or a grandson.”

The former lawyer is retired from the movie business and living on Fisher Island, off the south coast of Miami Beach.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt on the streets of San Francisco on August 2, 2018.

Now, after years of owning Lexus, which he calls “an old man’s car,” and BMW, which his wife loves and he “doesn’t like particularly,” Trustman is hoping his dream of driving a Ford Mustang Bullitt GT Fastback will come true.

Back in the day, he said, the president of Ford offered him a free pony car.

“When I got that letter from Ford, I thought it was a joke. I had friends capable of writing such a letter. I wanted to be sure it was for real. It was strange, getting a letter from the president of Ford Motor Company,” Trustman recalled. “I was living in Concord, Massachusetts. I remember thinking, who sent me this? I called the office and his secretary remembered the letter.”

Alan Trustman circa 1950. He wrote the screenplay for "Bullitt"and worked with Steve McQueen on the famous film.

He wrote Ford CEO Jim Hackett in December 2017. It read, in part:

“I wrote the movie BULLITT, a dozen years after driving my … Ford from Boston to San Francisco and driving it on the hills there in the summer of 1954. Recently, I wrote you wondering if you would like to honor your predecessor’s ‘rain check’ offer of a 2018 Mustang as appreciation for my writing ‘the best car commercial ever.’

"I do not have a copy of the offer letter as I have moved many times in the interim, and the reason I refused the original offer was the taxes, because the gift would have been taxed as income and I was then in the 83 percent tax bracket, federal and Massachusetts.

"I would love to have a 2018 Mustang as the last car I would ever drive.”

Wrong address

Alas, no word from the auto executive as of August 2018, Trustman said. “And so it goes.”

The Free Press reviewed the original letter sent to Hackett and noticed the request was sent to a business park in Dearborn, not Ford World Headquarters.

“I should have been better about detail in my search on the internet,” Trustman said.

The Free Press forwarded the original letter to Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager. The company decided to reach out to the screenwriter Tuesday with an offer to provide a powerful 2019 Mustang Bullitt, which is about to go on sale, for two weeks.

"That's not enough emotionally," Trustman told the Free Press. "(Levine) was such a nice man. I asked him to see if he can arrange an extended period ending (with) my 90th birthday, when I will give up my license. It would mean a lot to me. My last car. My car."

Is he being reasonable?

“Isn't 50 years a little late to cash in on an IOU?" asked Dave Sullivan, product analysis manager for AutoPacific Inc. "A 1968 Mustang, adjusted for inflation, would be less than half the price of a 2019 Bullitt, which can crest at $53,000. I'd probably direct him to his friendly local Ford dealership to place an order.”

But advertising executive Robert Davidman, a partner at The Fearless Agency in New York, said this scenario is legacy meets legacy. “He was part of a screenwriting team that wrote an iconic film that helped launch an iconic car. If they had given him the car in ’67 and he left it in pristine condition today, what would it be worth?”

In fact, the Mustang Bullitt used in the movie was valued by Hagerty Classic Insurance at $4 million when its owner unveiled it at the Detroit auto show in January 2018. "Mr. Trustman basically gave away $4 million," Davidman said. "Most movies never make it. Had he know that the car and the movie would be so successful, perhaps his answer years ago would have been different. So now he wants to have the car. I say give it to him because it's just a nice thing to do."

McQueen loved the Mustang

Steve McQueen played San Francisco Police Lt. Frank Bullitt, a character created by Trustman.

“I remember telling McQueen and the producer that if you drove downhill fast enough through those San Francisco intersections, a light car like a Ford would fly through the air,” Trustman said. “McQueen couldn’t wait to try it.”

The book on which the “Bullitt” movie was based, Trustman said, was about a 68-year-old Jewish detective in New York City. No character named Bullitt. No car chase. No female character, who would be played by the legendary Jaqueline Bissett.

Steve McQueen, starring in the title role of "Bullitt," steps out of his car after a 140-mile-an-hour pursuit through the hilly streets of San Francisco. The Technicolor action drama was filmed entirely on location in the Bay City.

For some reason, Trustman was directed to rework the material and set the film in Philadelphia and write for lead actors Steve McQueen or Humphrey Bogart. “I went for an old Philadelphia name and picked Bullitt. I used to get letters from people named Bullitt in Philadelphia. Then they decided to make the film in San Francisco.”



Cameras attached to the bumper of chase cars captured the brilliant chase scene, which lasted 10:53 minutes on film.

The incredible success of “Bullitt” was the second time, not the first, McQueen would play the lead character in a Trustman film. While the car film was an adapted screenplay, “The Thomas Crown Affair” in 1968 was an original.

When the writer heard that McQueen had been cast, Trustman was initially furious.

He would 'fight to kill'

Everyone knew a young Steve McQueen spent time at a home for troubled teens.

“He was a dead-end kid but very, very sweet and unbelievably sensitive, which he was hiding,” Trustman said. “I think he enjoyed the character I wrote for him. I think he spent much of his life after I knew him being that character from both movies — 'The Thomas Crown Affair' and 'Bullitt.'

“He was a loner. He loved women but was a little afraid of them. He would never pick a fight but if you picked a fight with him, he’d fight to kill you. He had his own set of values, right and wrong. Most people didn’t qualify. I fit,” the screenwriter said.

“The reason that he liked my writing was when they cast him for 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' I had a fit. I wrote that role for Sean Connery. Then they cast Steve McQueen. I wrote a Boston Brahmin and you cast this thug? He can’t even say my dialogue. So they said rewrite it. I had United Artists in New York get me all 30 or 40 pieces of film and television on Steve McQueen and went to New York and spent four 16-hour days watching Steve McQueen film.”

Trustman continued, “I learned what he liked, what he could do, what he couldn’t do, what made him comfortable, what made him uneasy. I rewrote for exactly that character. I’m very well known for short, crisp dialogue. McQueen couldn’t remember more than five words. I wrote short dialogue and he loved it. He used to say, 'That’s me. I don’t know how, the sonofabitch knows me.’ I did know him. I knew him on film. The real character, I felt, was somewhat shy and hiding behind the front.”

Trustman wrote film as a hobby. In fact, he said English and writing were among his worst subjects in school. He wrote “Bullitt” in just 20 hours.

The car connection

Every time a news story is published about the movie, someone sends it to Trustman.

“Car people remember ‘Bullitt' and the chase. I think it did 10 times the business of 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' ” said Trustman, whose film was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan.

At one point, McQueen asked Trustman to go shopping ... for movie clothes, he said.

“It was one of the most boring episodes in the relationship,” Trustman said. “We went to the most expensive stores in Los Angeles and a couple in Boston. He looks at me with a big grin and says, ‘This is a lot better than stealing hubcaps.’ I mean, he really stole hubcaps. And I went to Exeter, Harvard and Harvard Law School.”

When McQueen later asked Trustman to write a film casting the actor as the loser in a race, the writer refused. “One day I was the highest paid, the next day the phone stopped ringing. They said I shouldn’t have argued with McQueen. But I didn’t want to make a movie about him being a loser. The public saw him as a winner. He was the No. 1 actor in the business.”

Today, Trustman is working on his last screenplay, writing four to five hours a day. But he has no manager and no agent and no contacts to help him in the movie industry. “You have to know people or it’s really hopeless,” he said.

“At Harvard, I was afraid to take English. I knew I couldn’t write. I tried to write a novel when I got out of college and it was horrible. I was trained to write short legalese. I wrote financial contracts. I could write the shortest, most clear financial contracts in Boston. None of my stuff was ever litigated. That’s how I learned to write. The movie stuff, it just came. I never had writer's block.”

And while Trustman watches “Bullitt” whenever it airs on TV, his 16 grandchildren have never heard of Steve McQueen or understand the excitement.

"I was a big star in Hollywood," Trustman said. "Easy come, easy go."

