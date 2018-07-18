2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Ford

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday recalled more than 500,000 Ford Fusions and Escapes that could roll when owners think the cars are in park.

The recall is for 2013-16 model year Fusions and 2013-14 Escapes.

On affected vehicles, Ford said, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may detach from the transmission. If that happens, the transmission may be in a gear different than the gear shift position selected by the driver.

In such a case, the driver could move the shift lever to “park” and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in “park,” with no warning message or chime. If the parking brake is not applied, the situation could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Dealers will replace the shifter cable bushing at no cost to the customer. In the meantime, owners should use their parking brake.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2014 Fusions built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18-Sept. 15, 2013.

2014-16 Fusions built at Flat Rock, June 2-Aug. 31, 2015.

2013-14 Fusions built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant, May 15-Sept. 15, 2013.

2014-16 Fusions built at Hermosillo, June 2-Aug. 31.

2013-14 Escapes built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 15-Sept. 15, 2013.

The recall involves 549,401 vehicles in North America.

